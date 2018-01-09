What's new

Which country is the biggest to global peace? By Gallup

3060271.jpg


I came across an old but interesting survey conducted by Gallup Institute. People of respected countries were asked about, which country is the biggest threat to global peace. Based on their answers, this figure is depicted.

Romanians considered Iran as a threat ironically. Indians said Pakistan, Afghans also. I can't understand why Afghan would Choose Pakistan lol.

The most important point of figure is that more than half of the world population says that USA is the biggest threat to world peace and stability. Conslusion is, majority pointed their finger at USA. Even Germans say USA is a threat.


What do you think?
 
the Spanish think the US is the biggest threat to peace?

I can't understand why Afghan would Choose Pakistan lol.
Afghans blame us for letting the US into Afghanistan in the first place, which is kind of true. also many Afghans think Pakistan funds Taliban, so those Afghans that are anti-Taliban will blame Pakistan.
 
More important to ask is why Pakistani's chose USA when the India pointed to Pakistan as the threat. It comes news to me that all those nukes Pakistan has that 700,000 man army is for defence of the country from America.

It's a love and hate relationship
 
