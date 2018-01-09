Which country is the biggest to global peace? By Gallup

I came across an old but interesting survey conducted by Gallup Institute. People of respected countries were asked about, which country is the biggest threat to global peace. Based on their answers, this figure is depicted.Romanians considered Iran as a threat ironically. Indians said Pakistan, Afghans also. I can't understand why Afghan would Choose Pakistan lol.The most important point of figure is that more than half of the world population says that USA is the biggest threat to world peace and stability. Conslusion is, majority pointed their finger at USA. Even Germans say USA is a threat.What do you think?