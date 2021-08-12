Which country has the most Pakistanis living in it?

Obviously the owner of 'Asian kitchen' is Asian, of Asian extraction from a country called Asia, serving Asian cuisine. It would have killed the guy to call it 'British Pakistani' kitchen. Or maybe he does not know there is such a thing as 'Pakistan'.

*Pakistan*On a serious note I can't help but to have a rant on my favourite gripe. Technically speaking many countries have Pakistani's but actual reality is they peddle themselves as Muslim. Pakistani as a identity group are almost non existent even when they form the overwhelming majority ethnic group. I travel a lot. Sheffield, Leeds, Luton, Birmingham, Bradford [known as Bradistan], Manchester. What strikes me when driving through these cities how little or no existent the Pakistani community is on 'radar scope'. They have zero visual presence and are camaflouged as 'Muslim, Asian, Desi, Indian'.You drive through Pakistani ghettos in UK and all the shops, restaurents etc will be flogged as Asian, Indian, Muslim, Desi. A city withBritish Pakistani's will have almost no banner of Pakistan on the high street. Yet 100 Poles, 20 Iraqis, 10 Kurds, one Turk will have bright neon lights blazing away "Polish, Iraqi, Turkish, Kurdish" when the latter don't even fcking have a country.Anybody doubting me can use Street View on Google and see what I mean. The only time 'Pakistani' makes a apearance is on media when talking of grooming gangs, terrorists or honour killing ....I had a burgher [was rubbish] here few days ago after royals made a visit there. But note 'Asian'. Lahore, mouthafucka quintessential Pakistani city but the restaurent is tagged as 'Asian'. A vaque geography that covers 50 countries from Korea, Japan to Turkey to Indonesia.