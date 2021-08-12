Which country has the most Pakistanis living in it?
Chronological (Descending) order by population size
Bonus: Only 5 Pakistanis reside in North Korea (least in any country)
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Oman
- Canada
- Qatar
- France
- Italy
- Bahrain
- Kuwait
- Spain
- Germany
- Australia
- Malaysia
- Norway
- Iran
- Greece
- Denmark
