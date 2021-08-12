What's new

Which country has the most Pakistanis living in it?

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,497
-2
9,095
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Which country has the most Pakistanis living in it?

Chronological (Descending) order by population size

  • Saudi Arabia
2,600,000 (2017 estimate)

  • United Arab Emirates
1,500,000 (2017 estimate)

  • United Kingdom
1,174,983 (2011 Official UK Census)

  • United States
409,163 (2010 Official United States Census)

  • Oman
231,685 (2016 Official Oman estimate)

  • Canada
215,560 (2016 Official Canada Census)

  • Qatar
125,000 (2016 estimate)

  • France
120,000 (2017 estimate)

  • Italy
118,181 (2017 Official Italy estimate)

  • Bahrain
117,000 (2017 estimate)

  • Kuwait
109,853 (2016 Official Kuwait estimate)

  • Spain
91,632 (2019 Official Spain estimate)

  • Germany
73,975 (2018 Official Germany estimate)

  • Australia
64,346 (2016 Official Australia Census)

  • Malaysia
59,281 (2017 Official Malaysia estimate)

  • Norway
46,300 (2019 Official Norway estimate)

  • Iran
40,000 (2017 estimate)

  • Greece
34,177 (2011 Official Greece Census)

  • Denmark
25,661 (2019 Official Denmark estimate)

Bonus: Only 5 Pakistanis reside in North Korea (least in any country)
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
17,839
7
21,872
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
With Saudi and UAE at the top means that Pakistan foreign policy has to be aligned with Gulf.
Same with BD and that is why both countries need to reduce their workers in this region.
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
6,481
2
11,045
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
There are thousands and thousands here.
 
Selous

Selous

FULL MEMBER
Nov 5, 2014
708
1
813
Country
Pakistan
Location
South Africa
denel said:
There are thousands and thousands here.
Click to expand...
Used to be mainly professionals till the end of the 90s. Then came the asylum seekers and the border hoppers. These days I believe the illegals/asylum seekers outnumber the professionals. It is a pity. The professional/educated Pakistanis could have been an asset for SA, much like the NHI in the UK. But the SA govts policies made legal immigration for professionals a nightmare. And on the other hand SA became the easiest country in the world for illegals to get into. The result is that now the cream of the crop is rare...and the garbage is common.
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
6,481
2
11,045
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
Selous said:
Used to be mainly professionals till the end of the 90s. Then came the asylum seekers and the border hoppers. These days I believe the illegals/asylum seekers outnumber the professionals. It is a pity. The professional/educated Pakistanis could have been an asset for SA, much like the NHI in the UK. But the SA govts policies made legal immigration for professionals a nightmare. And on the other hand SA became the easiest country in the world for illegals to get into. The result is that now the cream of the crop is rare...and the garbage is common.
Click to expand...
You hit the nail on the head. Come this side, to north west province, all the rifrafs are abound. We did get some professional doctors at the Bophelong and other hospitals but then 14 years ago; we just have been flooded by garbage. In Mafikeng, they have organised into gangs and even killed fellow citizens. THis is the level of rubbish we have.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
19,628
186
57,489
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
*Pakistan*

On a serious note I can't help but to have a rant on my favourite gripe. Technically speaking many countries have Pakistani's but actual reality is they peddle themselves as Muslim. Pakistani as a identity group are almost non existent even when they form the overwhelming majority ethnic group. I travel a lot. Sheffield, Leeds, Luton, Birmingham, Bradford [known as Bradistan], Manchester. What strikes me when driving through these cities how little or no existent the Pakistani community is on 'radar scope'. They have zero visual presence and are camaflouged as 'Muslim, Asian, Desi, Indian'.

You drive through Pakistani ghettos in UK and all the shops, restaurents etc will be flogged as Asian, Indian, Muslim, Desi. A city with 100,000 British Pakistani's will have almost no banner of Pakistan on the high street. Yet 100 Poles, 20 Iraqis, 10 Kurds, one Turk will have bright neon lights blazing away "Polish, Iraqi, Turkish, Kurdish" when the latter don't even fcking have a country.

Anybody doubting me can use Street View on Google and see what I mean. The only time 'Pakistani' makes a apearance is on media when talking of grooming gangs, terrorists or honour killing ....

I had a burgher [was rubbish] here few days ago after royals made a visit there. But note 'Asian'. Lahore, mouthafucka quintessential Pakistani city but the restaurent is tagged as 'Asian'. A vaque geography that covers 50 countries from Korea, Japan to Turkey to Indonesia.



Obviously the owner of 'Asian kitchen' is Asian, of Asian extraction from a country called Asia, serving Asian cuisine. It would have killed the guy to call it 'British Pakistani' kitchen. Or maybe he does not know there is such a thing as 'Pakistan'.
 
Selous

Selous

FULL MEMBER
Nov 5, 2014
708
1
813
Country
Pakistan
Location
South Africa
denel said:
You hit the nail on the head. Come this side, to north west province, all the rifrafs are abound. We did get some professional doctors at the Bophelong and other hospitals but then 14 years ago; we just have been flooded by garbage. In Mafikeng, they have organised into gangs and even killed fellow citizens. THis is the level of rubbish we have.
Click to expand...
Terrible. And the sad part is that these dirtbags are often times the most visible representation of Pakistan abroad. Imagine if SA's representation abroad was gangbangers from Gugulethu or Hillbrow. The average Pakistanis, especially the educated class, are some of the nicest people you can meet. Hospitable, kind, funny, intelligent etc. I was born in SA and spent most of my life there, and in my heart of hearts it is Home. But in my opinion the average Pakistani is a better person than the average South African. That is why it is heartbreaking to see these bastards ruining the name of Pakistan. It is high time both governments get together and sort this mess out. Both countries have so much to offer each other but first these illegals must go.
 
925boy

925boy

BANNED
Sep 10, 2016
4,452
-29
4,888
Country
United States
Location
United States
denel said:
There are thousands and thousands here.
Click to expand...
I saw them beating up Africans on the streets when they tried to loot and attack their stores months ago when xenophobic violence broke out.smh
There are also thousands of Pakistani expatriates in Nigeria. I became really good friends with a few of them.
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,497
-2
9,095
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
925boy said:
I saw them beating up Africans on the streets when they tried to loot and attack their stores months ago when xenophobic violence broke out.smh
There are also thousands of Pakistani expatriates in Nigeria. I became really good friends with a few of them.
Click to expand...
Really?

Pakistanis whenever they get crazy become real crazy...thats why ppl r scared to tease them.
 
K

Kaniska

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 11, 2011
9,069
4
8,325
Country
United States
Location
India
Indus Pakistan said:
*Pakistan*

On a serious note I can't help but to have a rant on my favourite gripe. Technically speaking many countries have Pakistani's but actual reality is they peddle themselves as Muslim. Pakistani as a identity group are almost non existent even when they form the overwhelming majority ethnic group. I travel a lot. Sheffield, Leeds, Luton, Birmingham, Bradford [known as Bradistan], Manchester. What strikes me when driving through these cities how little or no existent the Pakistani community is on 'radar scope'. They have zero visual presence and are camaflouged as 'Muslim, Asian, Desi, Indian'.

You drive through Pakistani ghettos in UK and all the shops, restaurents etc will be flogged as Asian, Indian, Muslim, Desi. A city with 100,000 British Pakistani's will have almost no banner of Pakistan on the high street. Yet 100 Poles, 20 Iraqis, 10 Kurds, one Turk will have bright neon lights blazing away "Polish, Iraqi, Turkish, Kurdish" when the latter don't even fcking have a country.

Anybody doubting me can use Street View on Google and see what I mean. The only time 'Pakistani' makes a apearance is on media when talking of grooming gangs, terrorists or honour killing ....

I had a burgher [was rubbish] here few days ago after royals made a visit there. But note 'Asian'. Lahore, mouthafucka quintessential Pakistani city but the restaurent is tagged as 'Asian'. A vaque geography that covers 50 countries from Korea, Japan to Turkey to Indonesia.



Obviously the owner of 'Asian kitchen' is Asian, of Asian extraction from a country called Asia, serving Asian cuisine. It would have killed the guy to call it 'British Pakistani' kitchen. Or maybe he does not know there is such a thing as 'Pakistan'.
Click to expand...
Then it is a questio of how do Pakistani people prioritize and identify themseves when they have both identity? Are they feel proud to be Pakistani 1st or Muslim 1st?? If Muslims as priority then you will be amongst other Muslims too
 
