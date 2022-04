Which Country Exports the Most Hi-Tech Products?​

Hi-Tech Exports (USD) (USD bil) 2020 or latestTelcos & Hi-Tech | April 1, 2022Based on a comparison of 144 countries in 2020, China ranked the highest in hi-tech exports with USD 758 bil followed by Hong Kong and Germany. On the other end of the scale was Gambia with USD < 0.001 bil, Burundi with USD < 0.001 bil and Comoros with USD < 0.001 bil.