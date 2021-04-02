Which countries would benefit greatly from a US backed regime change in Iran?

I disagree about Arabs. The Arab monarchs don't care about anti-Arab. They see Iran's cross border religious influence as threats to their monarchy. A nationalist Iranian government will not have this influence.Only Israel because pro-Israel Iranians will come back to power.
It won't benefit Arabs because the new Iranian regime will be 10 times more anti-Arab. The Islamic republic is at least a Muslim country that talks about Islamic brotherhood, while a new Iranian regime will be a pro-Western, anti-Islam, anti-Arab system. Iran under the Shah or today's Turkey are good examples of how a pro-West Iran will make Arabs lose the region to Iran even more. As for most other countries, there won't be a significant change.
A nationalist Iran will be like Today's Turkey under Erdogan that is present in Syria, Iraq and Libya, only much stronger. They will like a pro-West Iran much less than today's Turkey. A pro-West Iran will dominate the region militarily just like the time of the Shah.
Israel basically wants an emasculated Iran. No nukes and no military technological edge. As long as these two conditions are met, they could care less which government rules Iran.
India and US want easy access, both civilian and military, to Central Asia and Afghanistan. They both share overlapping interest in the region. So obviously a US puppet government benefits both.