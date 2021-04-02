Which countries would benefit greatly from a US backed regime change in Iran?

Maira La said: I disagree about Arabs. The Arab monarchs don't care about anti-Arab. They see Iran's cross border religious influence as threats to their monarchy. A nationalist Iranian government will not have this influence.



Israel basically wants an emasculated Iran. No nukes and no military technological edge. As long as these two conditions are met, they could care less which government rules Iran.



India and US want easy access, both civilian and military, to Central Asia and Afghanistan. They both share overlapping interest in the region. So obviously a US puppet government benefits both.

A nationalist Iran will be like Today's Turkey under Erdogan that is present in Syria, Iraq and Libya, only much stronger. They will like a pro-West Iran much less than today's Turkey. A pro-West Iran will dominate the region militarily just like the time of the Shah.Israel prefers a strong Iran that can stand against Arabs and keeps them busy. Meanwhile, Iranians in exile are extremely pro-Israel and have strong ties with Zionists. They're also extremely anti-Islam and Muslims. The regime of Shah is a very good example of that, except the Islamophobia which will be 100 times more. Iran would've never been sold F14s or nuclear reactors working with 90% enriched uranium if Israel felt threatened by us. Mossad trained SAVAK agents during the Shah and we shared intelligence with each other regularly.The United States would be interested in Iran's mineral and energy resources, as well as cheap labor force. India will not benefit much from this in any significant way.