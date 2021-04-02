What's new

Which countries would benefit greatly from a US backed regime change in Iran?

Which countries would benefit greatly from a US backed regime change in Iran?

  • Israel

  • Iraq

  • Pakistan

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Syria

  • Afghanistan

  • India

  • China

  • Turkey

  • Yemen

Results are only viewable after voting.
Arian

Arian

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 21, 2011
2,597
0
4,936
Location
Germany
Only Israel because pro-Israel Iranians will come back to power.
It won't benefit Arabs because the new Iranian regime will be 10 times more anti-Arab. The Islamic republic is at least a Muslim country that talks about Islamic brotherhood, while a new Iranian regime will be a pro-Western, anti-Islam, anti-Arab system. Iran under the Shah or today's Turkey are good examples of how a pro-West Iran will make Arabs lose the region to Iran even more. As for most other countries, there won't be a significant change.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
6,617
-4
9,934
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Israel.

KSA was currently being splitted into pieces by ISIS if Iran didn't stop them on their borders. It is a fact that ISIS makers tried to destabilize Iran first before other Middle eastern countries but others wouldve fallen also one after an other like a domino.

Pakistan and China will have significant losses followed by a regime change in Iran. A US-India-Iran alliance could surround them both. USA could block oil Flow to energy hungry China. China is the engine of world economy and without energy resources, it has to offer Americans with huge consessions.
 
Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2010
3,281
3
4,057
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Thailand
Arian said:
Only Israel because pro-Israel Iranians will come back to power.
It won't benefit Arabs because the new Iranian regime will be 10 times more anti-Arab. The Islamic republic is at least a Muslim country that talks about Islamic brotherhood, while a new Iranian regime will be a pro-Western, anti-Islam, anti-Arab system. Iran under the Shah or today's Turkey are good examples of how a pro-West Iran will make Arabs lose the region to Iran even more. As for most other countries, there won't be a significant change.
Click to expand...
I disagree about Arabs. The Arab monarchs don't care about anti-Arab. They see Iran's cross border religious influence as threats to their monarchy. A nationalist Iranian government will not have this influence.

Israel basically wants an emasculated Iran. No nukes and no military technological edge. As long as these two conditions are met, they could care less which government rules Iran.

India and US want easy access, both civilian and military, to Central Asia and Afghanistan. They both share overlapping interest in the region. So obviously a US puppet government benefits both.
 
Arian

Arian

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 21, 2011
2,597
0
4,936
Location
Germany
Maira La said:
I disagree about Arabs. The Arab monarchs don't care about anti-Arab. They see Iran's cross border religious influence as threats to their monarchy. A nationalist Iranian government will not have this influence.

Israel basically wants an emasculated Iran. No nukes and no military technological edge. As long as these two conditions are met, they could care less which government rules Iran.

India and US want easy access, both civilian and military, to Central Asia and Afghanistan. They both share overlapping interest in the region. So obviously a US puppet government benefits both.
Click to expand...
A nationalist Iran will be like Today's Turkey under Erdogan that is present in Syria, Iraq and Libya, only much stronger. They will like a pro-West Iran much less than today's Turkey. A pro-West Iran will dominate the region militarily just like the time of the Shah.

Israel prefers a strong Iran that can stand against Arabs and keeps them busy. Meanwhile, Iranians in exile are extremely pro-Israel and have strong ties with Zionists. They're also extremely anti-Islam and Muslims. The regime of Shah is a very good example of that, except the Islamophobia which will be 100 times more. Iran would've never been sold F14s or nuclear reactors working with 90% enriched uranium if Israel felt threatened by us. Mossad trained SAVAK agents during the Shah and we shared intelligence with each other regularly.

The United States would be interested in Iran's mineral and energy resources, as well as cheap labor force. India will not benefit much from this in any significant way.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

aryobarzan
China Chooses Sides In The Middle East
Replies
11
Views
558
aryobarzan
aryobarzan
B
India, Pakistan and Bangladesh must deal with changed geopolitical realities in West Asia
Replies
7
Views
653
fallstuff
fallstuff
Sineva
The Road Ahead With Iran: A Conversation With Tony Blair
Replies
5
Views
697
arashkamangir
arashkamangir
vi-va
Does the United States really care about human rights in other countries?
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
1K
vi-va
vi-va
P
Iran Prepares For War With Israel
Replies
3
Views
2K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom