What's new

Where would the country be today if musharraf had told the usa "no"

R

Raja420

BANNED
Apr 24, 2022
205
-7
328
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Had musharraf decided to fight against America and told them to fuvk off would the Americans wage war against a nuclear Pakistan? Or would they just sit back and put sanctions on Pakistan?
I wish musharraf had told no to America's war on terror.
So many innocent lives were gone and we were on the wrong side of history. If we had fought atleast we would've held our integrity in the Muslim world.

If general zia ul haq was in power I believe he would've went to war against America. I wish I lived in his time he was a True mujahideen.
 
Sort by date Sort by votes
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
26,118
13
22,843
Country
India
Location
India
Raja420 said:
If general zia ul haq was in power I believe he would've went to war against America. I wish I lived in his time he was a True mujahideen.
Click to expand...

:rofl: Your "True mujahideen" Mard-e-Momin Zia ul Haq was a NATO puppet like Morsi and the likes. In fact India in the 1980s under PM Rajiv Gandhi would have gotten Zia back into power if he was overthrown by Pakistani leftists who would have received support from USSR and USSR-supported Communist Afghanistan. Rajiv Gandhi probably didn't want a Socialist or Communist governance system in Pakistan which could have led to a Communist mass swelling in India. From my thread from 2015 :
Washington: Contradicting perceived proximity to the Soviet Union in the Cold War era, India under the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had toyed with the idea of supporting anti-Russian civilian groups in Pakistan if the then Zia regime was thrown out by Moscow, a recent declassified CIA document has claimed.

According to CIA documents of the era, which were recently declassified and posted on the CIA website under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), which is similar to India's Right to Information Act, Gandhi wanted non-interference from both the United States and the then USSR. "Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi would like both the USSR and the United States to end their involvement in South Asia," noted the 31-page CIA document titled 'The Soviet Presence in Afghanistan: Implications for the Regional Powers and the US'.

While taking note of the historic India-USSR relationship in particular in the defence field, the CIA report of April 1985 noted that India is likely to become increasingly concerned about long-range Soviet intentions in the region and could find itself moving towards confrontation with the Soviets if Pakistan was effectively neutralised.

"New Delhi regards Pakistan as a strategic buffer against the USSR and would oppose Moscow's effort to dominate Pakistan. New Delhi and Moscow would find themselves supporting rival factions within Pakistan," said the report, according to which Moscow had plans to change the regime in Pakistan and extend its influence beyond Afghanistan. In that case, the report said, "The Indians would seek to significantly reduce their dependence on Moscow and reorder their strategic relationship with the USSR, the United States and China if they perceived Soviet ambitions as extending beyond Afghanistan toward the subcontinent."

According to the report, the Soviets tried to heighten India's suspicion about Pakistan's intentions and its security relationship with the US in order to foster Indo-Pakistani tensions and heighten New Delhi’s dependence on Moscow. "In Soviet view, conflict between India and Pakistan would work toward solving Moscow's Afghan problem and would give Moscow opportunities to strengthen its position in South Asia," the report said.

"If (Gen) Zia (Ul Haq) regime were to fall, the Indians might try to prevent Soviet attempt to dominate Pakistan by supporting rival Pakistani political factions, Soviet military moves against an already neutralised Pakistan could even result in military confrontation with India," it added.

Six months later when Gandhi was planning to meet General Zia on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, the CIA analyzed that the then Indian Prime Minister, despite his strong public views on Pakistan's nuclear weapons program, was unlikely to push him hard on it. "Gandhi is unlikely to push Zia hard about the Pakistani nuclear program, although he probably will at least mention his continuing concern," noted the top secret CIA document dated October 21, 1985.

"For his part, Zia is also likely to propose ideas on ways to improve the bilateral relationship. He may suggest regular high-level diplomatic talks in addition to the formal Joint Commission sessions that focuses on trade, communications and cultural exchanges," the report said. "Zia may also solicit Gandhi's views on whether as the Pakistanis believe the Soviets are becoming serious about a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan," it said.
Click to expand...
 
Upvote 0
R

Raja420

BANNED
Apr 24, 2022
205
-7
328
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jamahir said:
:rofl: Your "True mujahideen" Mard-e-Momin Zia ul Haq was a NATO puppet like Morsi and the likes. In fact India in the 1980s under PM Rajiv Gandhi would have gotten Zia back into power if he was overthrown by Pakistani leftists who would have received support from USSR and USSR-supported Communist Afghanistan. Rajiv Gandhi probably didn't want a Socialist or Communist governance system in Pakistan which could have led to a Communist mass swelling in India. From my thread from 2015 :
Click to expand...
Get out of my thread Hindu. No one cares about your opinion.
 
Upvote 0
Beny Karachun

Beny Karachun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 30, 2016
3,783
-38
1,833
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
Raja420 said:
Had musharraf decided to fight against America and told them to fuvk off would the Americans wage war against a nuclear Pakistan? Or would they just sit back and put sanctions on Pakistan?
I wish musharraf had told no to America's war on terror.
So many innocent lives were gone and we were on the wrong side of history. If we had fought atleast we would've held our integrity in the Muslim world.

If general zia ul haq was in power I believe he would've went to war against America. I wish I lived in his time he was a True mujahideen.
Click to expand...
Whether Pakistan is nuclear or not doesn't matter. It doesn't have the capability to hit the US today, let alone back then.
 
Upvote 0
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
10,710
-1
10,300
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Raja420 said:
Had musharraf decided to fight against America and told them to fuvk off would the Americans wage war against a nuclear Pakistan? Or would they just sit back and put sanctions on Pakistan?
I wish musharraf had told no to America's war on terror.
So many innocent lives were gone and we were on the wrong side of history. If we had fought atleast we would've held our integrity in the Muslim world.

If general zia ul haq was in power I believe he would've went to war against America. I wish I lived in his time he was a True mujahideen.
Click to expand...
Personally I think Musharraf made the right choice.

Remember Musharraf said they would have bombed us back to the stone age if we had not cooperated.
Musharraf later said he believed that was rather a rude remark.
 
Upvote 0
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2015
4,832
1
6,439
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Mussraf had an excuse at least. He tried convincing Taliban to give up OBL. Plus, Pakistan was neither ready nor expecting to face a threat like US military might.

Even with Nukes, Pakistan had very limited to no means to retaliate back. Stealth bombers would have easily wipe out any strategic assets.

10 to 20 years down the road, PA or establishment as a whole has no excuse to say, we didn’t know or were not ready.
 
Upvote 0
Fireurimagination

Fireurimagination

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2009
3,529
-15
3,845
Country
India
Location
India
Musharraf could have negotiated better but aligning with US was the best choice then. US of A was then blood thirsty baying for blood and revenge and who knows if Pakistan would not have complied then it would have got attacked instead.
 
Upvote 0
Abid123

Abid123

FULL MEMBER
Jan 1, 2021
1,341
-4
1,836
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
MultaniGuy said:
Remember Musharraf said they would have bombed us back to the stone age if we had not cooperated.
Click to expand...
They also threatened to totally destory North Korea years ago. What happened? North Korea regularly test fires ballistic missiles while USA screams stop like a little bitch?
 
Upvote 0
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
26,118
13
22,843
Country
India
Location
India
Raja420 said:
And I don't consider Hindus to be very truthful so shove your truth up you ***.
Click to expand...

An uneducated Hindutvadi nutjob from India calls me "an Islamist masquerading as a Communist" and you an uneducated nutjob overseas Pakistani who doesn't even know about Lal Masjid and TTP call me Hindu. Oh how I am hated by nutjobs from everywhere. :lol:
 
Last edited:
Upvote 0
Abid123

Abid123

FULL MEMBER
Jan 1, 2021
1,341
-4
1,836
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Beny Karachun said:
Whether Pakistan is nuclear or not doesn't matter. It doesn't have the capability to hit the US today, let alone back then.
Click to expand...
Any country not named China or Russia would be reduced to ashes if they fired a single nuke towards the USA in a first strike. This includes your Israel which can be destroyed by a single nuke hitting Tel Aviv.
 
Upvote 0

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

R
  • Question
How old are you?
2
Replies
18
Views
441
Rakesh
R
W
Opinion: Musharraf could've been a caliph but chose to be a jackal.
12 13 14 15 16 17
Replies
240
Views
10K
SaadH
S
Strife
Foreign Policy if PTI wins again.
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
PakAlp
PakAlp
Pakistan Space Agency
US advised Pakistan not to fight the USSR in 1979 but Pakistan wanted revenge for the 1971 war
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
3K
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
P
  • Article
Swiss Bank Leaks 2022
Replies
10
Views
663
khail007
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom