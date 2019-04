I am from Muzafferabad Azad Kashmir and live just 10 meter away from where Neelum and Jehlum rivers are flown. 10 mint ago, I was on river side and happily surprised to see that this year we will get lot of water, As its mid of April only, and the water level in both rivers are already over flowing. As per current estimate our both major dams Mangla and Terbella will be full before 31th May this year.



Now the question is where we are going to store over flow water of June July August which are also called peak months for water flow. Can any one ever be held accountable/responsible for the loss of precious water????????

