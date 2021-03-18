Where to register complaint against MH Rawalpindi

raja786 said: Need some information how and where one can complaint the MH mishandling not treating patients. Why are the doctors allowed to work from private clinics while working for army. Sad it seems never thought I would say this but these guys are corrupt to the core. Only way one will see the truth when it gets personal. Ashamed! Click to expand...

Are you sure this is the case? they are only allowed to work for private clinics after their retirement. Most of them continue to work in MH/CMH after their retirement as well as a private sector job. The army doesn’t pay much, contrary to popular belief. If you wanted to have a better future for your kids you’d take two jobs as well. How could it be that such is only the case with a single MH when it’s not seen anywhere else.