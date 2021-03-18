What's new

Where to register complaint against MH Rawalpindi

raja786

raja786

Jan 3, 2008
Need some information how and where one can complaint the MH mishandling not treating patients. Why are the doctors allowed to work from private clinics while working for army. Sad it seems never thought I would say this but these guys are corrupt to the core. Only way one will see the truth when it gets personal. Ashamed!
 
Dec 12, 2020
Sir you can approach the concerned officials of the hospital:

1. Commandant who is Major General in AMC,
2. one Deputy Commandant in the rank of Brigadier, and
3. two Assistant Commandants (admin) in the ranks of Colonel, while
4. the Family Wing is under the supervision of a Lady Medical Officer who is a Brigadier by rank.
 
May 1, 2016
Are you sure this is the case? they are only allowed to work for private clinics after their retirement. Most of them continue to work in MH/CMH after their retirement as well as a private sector job. The army doesn’t pay much, contrary to popular belief. If you wanted to have a better future for your kids you’d take two jobs as well. How could it be that such is only the case with a single MH when it’s not seen anywhere else.
 
