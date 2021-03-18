Where to register complaint against MH Rawalpindi

Need some information how and where one can complaint the MH mishandling not treating patients. Why are the doctors allowed to work from private clinics while working for army. Sad it seems never thought I would say this but these guys are corrupt to the core. Only way one will see the truth when it gets personal. Ashamed!
Sir you can approach the concerned officials of the hospital:
1. Commandant who is Major General in AMC,
2. one Deputy Commandant in the rank of Brigadier, and
3. two Assistant Commandants (admin) in the ranks of Colonel, while
4. the Family Wing is under the supervision of a Lady Medical Officer who is a Brigadier by rank.