What's new

Where to get a scale model of PAF J-10C?

Aspen

Aspen

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2019
3,576
1
6,342
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Hello everyone,

I badly want a model of PAF J-10C, if anyone has good connections in PAF and can get me one from somewhere, DM me and we can work out a price. I am not talking about the cheap models you find on the street but the high quality ones only PAF people get.

Regards

PAF-Buying-J-10C.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
  • Locked
Comparing To Indian Rafale Jets, Pakistani Lawmaker Questions The Logic To Acquire Chinese J-10C Fighter
2 3
Replies
30
Views
2K
The Eagle
The Eagle
B
Pakistan's acquisition of Chinese J-10C fighter jets significant for both sides: analysts
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
4K
帅的一匹
帅的一匹
Windjammer
PAF speeds up fighter force modernisation with JF-17 Block III- Gulf News
9 10 11 12 13 14
Replies
201
Views
16K
araz
araz
Abid123
China's J-10C Is No F-35, But It Is A Cutting-Edge 4.5-Generation Jet
Replies
0
Views
1K
Abid123
Abid123
F
Defence companies merchandise
Replies
1
Views
281
Foinikas
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom