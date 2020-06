The US-China trade war has upended supply chains, forcing businesses to rethink business strategies and expansion plans.

With COVID-19 added to the mix, investors have felt a stronger need to shift and diversify their operations from China.

Both Mexico and Vietnam are ideal destinations for investors looking to relocate or supplement their China operations.

We highlight the pros and cons of both countries for you to make an informed decision based on the business environment at this time.

An introduction to Mexico

Manufacturing

IT

Mexico’s taxes

Mexico’s free trade agreements

An introduction to Vietnam

Manufacturing

IT

Vietnam’s free trade agreements



Vietnam’s taxes

Choosing your China+1 location

COVID-19: How Vietnam and Mexico reacted to the pandemic

Global pandemic adds to business challenges along with trade war