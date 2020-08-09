Where Next for HiSilicon

I believe HiSilicon still has many niches to explore within the semiconductor market. Not being able to fabricate leading edge logic at TSMC does not preclude its ability from competing in other markets. However, it also has to make financial sense. My proposal: HiSilicon should become an IDM with an initial fab focus on higher value portions of the analog/mixed signal/RF (modem, microcontroller, FPGA, etc) market, while keeping fabless for its highest value digital IP. Why go this route? 1. HiSilicon has extensive experience in designing for leading edge nodes, which is very expensive and difficult. It is much cheaper and easier to design for the analog/mixed signal/RF market. However, being easy with no demand doesn't mean much. But there is demand - Huawei need modems, microcontrollers and FPGAs just as much as they need leading edge logic devices. Currently, they can outsource ALL of these (including almost leading edge logic) to SMIC. But then they will never attain true technical independence. Everyone has to start somewhere. 2. You can still make money in the analog/mixed signal/RF market, for little investment. That is because they do not need leading edge tools - you can buy old tools from 10-20 years ago for 1/5th the cost and still make things work. For example, Analog Devices still makes $5 billion in sales every year (half of HiSilicon) in 1980's fabs using 150 mm and 200 mm wafers running on .350-.180 um tech. 3. This is an area that has lots of competitors, but is easy to get started due to cost. Other than Texas Instruments, every one is much smaller than HiSilicon. Some have been in this field for decades, but the starter advantage doesn't matter much when they're essentially either standing still or not following industry best practices. HiSilicon has tons of experience in both designing ARM based chips and using them in applications - designing a high end ARM based microcontroller or a RF front end should not be too much of an issue for them. Summary: HiSilicon should become an IDM, starting with high end analog/mixed signal applications like microcontroller and RF, then move back into its old niche once their fabs prove profitable. It can source its equipment from depreciated Japanese assets, Samsung/TSMC surplus and buy new from Chinese manufacturers when appropriate. To keep money on its Kirin IP, it can license it to other fabless companies. Once HiSilicon proves it can be profitable as a manufacturer, it can slowly (over 5-10 years) start buying more leading edge assets and/or paying for fab time elsewhere. It will be hard to compete with TSMC, but competing with TSMC is difficult even for Intel and Samsung. Instead it will be to ensure that Huawei and HiSilicon can supply their own parts and design for manufacture directly on their own equipment.