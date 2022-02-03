Where is the line between criticism and propaganda?

Mods - if this is the wrong forum to post this in please move it.
@The Eagle This is not directed at you and our exchange, but it is based upon conversations in the same thread. I'd welcome your thoughts.
------
So with the recent uptick of violence in Balochistan, the criticism of armed forces and govt has increased on this forum. This isn't new, this is just a recent wave of it. When I was on Pakistanidefenceforumdotcom there was an almost zero tolerance policy to criticism of the armed forces, one which I actively applied. I used to be an ardhent supporter of Pervez Musharraf, I was full of praise for his every decision until the NRO. Even went as far as defending his coverups of US drone strikes on madrasahs when he claimed was done by PA Cobras. Heck i even defended him when he told the nation to cook with less tomatoes if prices were too high, or when he implied that Mukhat Mai who was gangraped was playing it up for a foreign visa.
We live and we learn, we hope for forgiveness for out mistakes.
I've long been a critic of our judicary who gives terrorists an easy ride, our law enforcement agencies for their inaction and poor cases, our political leadership for giving terrorists political legitimacy and not challenging and shutting down their supporters. I've also been critical of our media, parts of which are totally sold out and put money ahead of national interest. Many are paid propagandists for the enemy now. Now more recently, i've been critical of our senior military leadership. Perhaps it was reactionary after seeing so many other posts on the subject, idk. Since then i've had a thread deleted, a post deleted, and accused of being a propagandist by fellow members. @sparten says in his opinion i do it unintentionally, but I am doing it.
So I'd like to discuss where we personally draw the line between criticism and propaganda.
I myself have in the recent past criticised others for being too negative, for too much rhona thona over military losses. I believe that a big part of the effort of the enemy is to distrupt morale, to create a slippery slope where support for the operations will weaken. It's worked in other countries, it can work in ours too. Wars have been lost at the opinion polls before they were lost on the battlefield.
I don't think anyone should post from a source which is referencing enemy propaganda, especially a lot of these OSINT SM accounts which just recycle content put out by terrorist organisations and present it as their own information.
I do think criticism is valid as long as it's presented in a non offensive manner, even if it is devoid of solutions. None of us are army Generals, we might have ideas, but we don't have qualifications, experience or the mandate to implement any of these ideas. This is why i took offence at a post by @Flight of falcon suggesting @Zarvan should join the front lines if he is unhappy with the performance of our military leadership.
I don't want this topic to be about military leadership, i want it to be about where people think the line should be drawn between criticism and "propaganda". @Patriot forever you also made a point about criticism for criticisms sake. Where do you think the line should be?
@The Eagle This is not directed at you and our exchange, but it is based upon conversations in the same thread. I'd welcome your thoughts.
------
So with the recent uptick of violence in Balochistan, the criticism of armed forces and govt has increased on this forum. This isn't new, this is just a recent wave of it. When I was on Pakistanidefenceforumdotcom there was an almost zero tolerance policy to criticism of the armed forces, one which I actively applied. I used to be an ardhent supporter of Pervez Musharraf, I was full of praise for his every decision until the NRO. Even went as far as defending his coverups of US drone strikes on madrasahs when he claimed was done by PA Cobras. Heck i even defended him when he told the nation to cook with less tomatoes if prices were too high, or when he implied that Mukhat Mai who was gangraped was playing it up for a foreign visa.
We live and we learn, we hope for forgiveness for out mistakes.
I've long been a critic of our judicary who gives terrorists an easy ride, our law enforcement agencies for their inaction and poor cases, our political leadership for giving terrorists political legitimacy and not challenging and shutting down their supporters. I've also been critical of our media, parts of which are totally sold out and put money ahead of national interest. Many are paid propagandists for the enemy now. Now more recently, i've been critical of our senior military leadership. Perhaps it was reactionary after seeing so many other posts on the subject, idk. Since then i've had a thread deleted, a post deleted, and accused of being a propagandist by fellow members. @sparten says in his opinion i do it unintentionally, but I am doing it.
So I'd like to discuss where we personally draw the line between criticism and propaganda.
I myself have in the recent past criticised others for being too negative, for too much rhona thona over military losses. I believe that a big part of the effort of the enemy is to distrupt morale, to create a slippery slope where support for the operations will weaken. It's worked in other countries, it can work in ours too. Wars have been lost at the opinion polls before they were lost on the battlefield.
I don't think anyone should post from a source which is referencing enemy propaganda, especially a lot of these OSINT SM accounts which just recycle content put out by terrorist organisations and present it as their own information.
I do think criticism is valid as long as it's presented in a non offensive manner, even if it is devoid of solutions. None of us are army Generals, we might have ideas, but we don't have qualifications, experience or the mandate to implement any of these ideas. This is why i took offence at a post by @Flight of falcon suggesting @Zarvan should join the front lines if he is unhappy with the performance of our military leadership.
I don't want this topic to be about military leadership, i want it to be about where people think the line should be drawn between criticism and "propaganda". @Patriot forever you also made a point about criticism for criticisms sake. Where do you think the line should be?