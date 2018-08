The only lollypop that the Punjab government has given to the Saraiki people is that of a Metro Bus project in Multan. Surprisingly, in the area which constitutes the major part of the Punjab province (23 districts), the Punjab government has endorsed the budget of Rs30 billion for 18 kilometre long bus project, while the common people struggle to secure petty jobs in both the public and private sectors and struggle for basic living facilities.

