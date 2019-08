Where is shereen Mazari when millions of Kashmiris are going through worst of times in entire Indo Pak Kashmiri history?? Is she just a decoration piece to be place on one's fireplace and forgotten about??Where is the moom batti mafia???Where are those two faced lying b!tches Malala and Chinoy??? Are they in it just for the Oscar and Nobel prize??? These women and all those sicko libturds who follow them should hang themselves.Why is our PM sitting in the comfort PM palace?? When Modi have gone on a spree visiting and turning countries against us??? Even when we had world media coverage on our side??? Yet IK failed to capitalize on that??I'm sure that mindless jiyala @Norwegian has an example.