Where is Rs.815 billion recovered by NAB?? Ministry of Finance is clueless

It has been revealed that the amount recovered by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has not been deposited in the government account.



It has been revealed in the standing committee that NAB has so far recovered a total of Rs 821.46 billion. Finance Ministry, SBP officials were all unaware of the NAB recoveries.



According to the finance ministry, only Rs6.5 billion was received under non-tax revenue. The money provided by the National Crime Agency of the UK did not go to the exchequer.





Finance ministry officials say where did the rest of the funds go? No idea where they are being used. We can’t even ask the NAB officials where the money is.



Saleem Mandviwala said that no one dare in the country to ask NAB and neither the Ministry of Finance has a record of such a large amount of Rs 815 billion. The money from the National Crime Agency of the UK (from Malik Riaz??) is in the Supreme Court’s account (to pay the penalty??).



The committee wrote a letter to the Auditor General of Pakistan and the NAB auditor and summoned them to the next meeting. The chairman of the committee said that the amount recovered by the NAB would also be audited.

