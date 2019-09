'Where's my favourite dictator?': Trump comment on Egyptian president 'met with stunned silence', report says

14 minutes agoDonald Trump once referred to Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as his "favourite dictator" as he awaited a meeting with the world leader, according to a new report.The comment, detailed in a new Wall Street Journal report , was met with stunned silence from American and Egyptian officials, who had gathered inside the Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, France for this year's G7 summit."Where's my favourite dictator?" Mr Trump is reported to have said in a loud voice, several people who were in the room told theThose witnesses said that they believed his comment was made in jest, but was nonetheless met with muted response. It is not clear if Mr Sisi was in the room, or if he heard the comment.According to thethe meeting in which Mr Trump called Mr Sisi his favourite dictator included Egyptian officials like minister of foreign affairs Sameh Shoukry, and Egypt's chief of general intelligence service, Abbas Kamel.US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin was also reported to be in attendance, alongside then-national security adviser John Bolton, among others.