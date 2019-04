The Chinese firm engaged for preparing Gwadar Master Plan 2019 has submitted its final draft. The federal government’s approval is now awaited. Once sanctioned, the government will publicly share the plan’s details.

So it is only logical to assume that the city’s blueprint will be rolled out before its launch ceremony.

New Gawadar Air port inauguration has already been done without the final city's blue print. What's going on? It's too much confusing.