Where is Egypt getting all the money from?

Any Egyptian brothers on here that can explain how Egypt can keep affording all these expenisve toys? I mean they have bought a SU-35, Mig-35, Rafale and even have ordered Eurofighter Typhoon. As well as 500 T-90 tanks, Type 209 Submarine, MEKO A-200 stealth frigate in the Egyptian navy alongside the French FREMM. They also bought 50 KA-52 attack helicopters from Russia.



I am just wondering where Egypt gets the money from and how these purchases are made possible despite the economic crisis? Their GDP is similar to that of Pakistan and their defence budget is actually a little smaller.