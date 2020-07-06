/ Register

Where exactly is the spot near Jhelum, Punjab where Alexander's horse Bucephalus got killed?

Discussion in 'Pakistan Tourism' started by Shantanu_Left, Jul 6, 2020 at 5:08 PM.

    Shantanu_Left

    Looking for a more precise geographical understanding of these two famous locations - Buchephala and Nicaea. Hopefully I'm lucky enough to travel near Jhelum as well. The river Hydaspes was personified by the Greeks as a river god. Please explain the directions from the McDonald's you can see on the map, or the GT Road.

    1) The spot where Alexander's horse, Bucephalus died?
    2) The spot where Alexander built a monument (column?) to his victory before leaving India (OK, it's modern day Pakistan for the nit-pickers :-))

    I am afraid there's not enough information online. Hopefully someone who's actually travelled to these two spots can fill the gap. Can you please share your insights as to what to expect in those two modern locations. Are they all ruins?

    Indeed, Pakistan govt. should be creating a tourist circuit around the entire Alexandrian route from Taxila all the way to Patala (modern day Hyderabad, Sind) and even Balochistan desert (Gedrosian desert)
     
