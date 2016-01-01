Where does India's strategic & defence relationship with Russia stand in a world of two superpowers

PARIKRAMA said: Sadly it's true that if china asks Russia to help them Russia will be in their side. Click to expand...

That's because we are one of the only powers in the world that is willing to challenge the uni-polar world system dominated by the sole superpower USA.And Russia knows that. They saw us ignoring every decree from America, whether it comes to the Yuan, the AIIB, the SCO, island building, hacking, etc.India also wants to chart their own path (India applied to join both the SCO and the AIIB) but currently India does share geopolitical aims with the sole superpower USA. Especially when it comes to China.Russia of course is not very happy to see defense cooperation between India and the USA.When push comes to shove, it seems India tends to be more aligned with the Western world. Russia knows that they can't expect India to take a stand against the West, for the foreseeable future.