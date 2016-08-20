What's new

Where do the supposed CIA agents go when they are 'dead'

S

Salik

FULL MEMBER
Nov 5, 2008
1,725
2
1,090
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I've been thinking where do the supposed CIA agents go when they're declared dead on the media. Because it isn't 100% clear that people like Osama bin Laden and others are really executed/killed or not. If not, where they could be.

So i imagine they may be at a beautiful hill station kind of place spending their 'retirement' age. With all the modern facilities, they would be update with the world affairs. They may be communicating with outer world withing certain parameters.

People what are your thougts.
 
ebrahym

ebrahym

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
2,155
0
1,767
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salik said:
I've been thinking where do the supposed CIA agents go when they're declared dead on the media. Because it isn't 100% clear that people like Osama bin Laden and others are really executed/killed or not. If not, where they could be.

So i imagine they may be at a beautiful hill station kind of place spending their 'retirement' age. With all the modern facilities, they would be update with the world affairs. They may be communicating with outer world withing certain parameters.

People what are your thougts.
Click to expand...
I think we should stop comparing movie agents with real life ones
take a look at the real life spies of some countries
like Colonel Imam and Ajit doval
but the type of people you are quoting like Bin laden
they always remain in the scene till death
look at Hamid karzai
 
S

Salik

FULL MEMBER
Nov 5, 2008
1,725
2
1,090
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ebrahym said:
I think we should stop comparing movie agents with real life ones
take a look at the real life spies of some countries
like Colonel Imam and Ajit doval
but the type of people you are quoting like Bin laden
they always remain in the scene till death
look at Hamid karzai
Click to expand...

So they are realy expendables. Even if they are alive but presented as dead after a successful operation in which they are supposed to die or, are not present there in the first place.

Is it said to them 'thank you our job is done now you die'. And shoot in the head and dispose of the body?
 
ebrahym

ebrahym

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
2,155
0
1,767
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salik said:
So they are realy expendables. Even if they are alive but presented as dead after a successful operation in which they are supposed to die or, are not present there in the first place.

Is it said to them 'thank you our job is done now you die'. And shoot in the head and dispose of the body?
Click to expand...
no Sir they either Die doing what they do
or Live long enough continuing what they do
or get captured by hostile forces
or either simply retire
but a spy never retires they know too much so they are shuffled between jobs
and some are pawns like Karzai and Mullah Omar which stay in the scene till death
hopw you are getting the picture
 
somebozo

somebozo

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 11, 2010
18,874
-4
18,587
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Most of the agents are living on false identity and when they are declared dead the identity dies and they resume life with a new name and new destination.. very much like closing down your Facebook account.. Germany, Isle of Man, Panana and many offshore locations are retirement heaven for retired CIA agents.
 
S

Salik

FULL MEMBER
Nov 5, 2008
1,725
2
1,090
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Muhammad Omar said:
In the Grave where else?
Click to expand...

Grave reveals lot of things, almost everything. Thats why OBL was thrown in the sea. But water also reveals the truth, see the Pharaoh.

So if you find an undeniable proof that America was beind 9/11, behind Al Qaeda and all major terror incidents, what would be your reaction and what would you do?
 
jhungary

jhungary

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Oct 24, 2012
11,606
340
11,899
Country
China
Location
Australia
Blue Marlin said:
cia heaven. they will be in you mind all the time and know your thoughts at ANY time.
Click to expand...

There are no CIA heaven, CIA people never dies, when they were killed or die in old age, they are simply cloned and resume their work, that is why they all called John Smith........

Ok, let's get serious........

When an officer (CIA officer, not agent, as they are not Federal Law Enforcement) retire, all their access were disconnected, and that basically put you out of the game, and most officer I know actually retired in Florida or Bermuda, and they know how important their information to people who are still on the job, hence they usually don't talk about the CIA stuff when they retired. And when you do retire, the only thing keep you in the loop is your contact. Which is minimal contacts.

When an officer died during a job, which is very unlikely, as most CIA officer work under diplomatic cover, even if they are revealed, the best you can do is to list them as Persona-Non-Grata and ask them to leave, then the new CIA officer will take his/her place.

Asset or Local Asset, on the other hand is fair game, and if they were killed during an espionage mission, their identity and connection will be denied and their death will be the same as any local incident. Say he was killed by the police or government force of a country, then he will die as a criminal, not a CIA Asset.

Over the year there are 117 known CIA employee killed in the line of duty, with 84 name on the book entries, the rest are died in unknown circumstance and their Identity was unknown and so is their status. Most of these 117 names are either Security Contractor or SAD personnel.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
The biggest blows that CIA terrorists received in the region
Replies
7
Views
460
Big Tank
Big Tank
F-22Raptor
CIA-trained Ukrainian paramilitaries may take central role if Russia invades
2
Replies
16
Views
818
aziqbal
aziqbal
beijingwalker
Countries Like China, Pakistan Hunting Down CIA's Informants: Report
Replies
13
Views
680
The Eagle
The Eagle
Riz
  • Locked
IK should sack COAS & DGISI , They are now security risk for free islamic republic of Pakistan
2 3
Replies
37
Views
748
Horus
Horus
Hamartia Antidote
Amazon Go will arrive in Spain in 2024: this will be the dozens of stores where we will buy without cashiers
Replies
0
Views
170
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom