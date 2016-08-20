Where do the supposed CIA agents go when they are 'dead'

Blue Marlin said: cia heaven. they will be in you mind all the time and know your thoughts at ANY time. Click to expand...

There are no CIA heaven, CIA people never dies, when they were killed or die in old age, they are simply cloned and resume their work, that is why they all called John Smith........Ok, let's get serious........When an officer (CIA officer, not agent, as they are not Federal Law Enforcement) retire, all their access were disconnected, and that basically put you out of the game, and most officer I know actually retired in Florida or Bermuda, and they know how important their information to people who are still on the job, hence they usually don't talk about the CIA stuff when they retired. And when you do retire, the only thing keep you in the loop is your contact. Which is minimal contacts.When an officer died during a job, which is very unlikely, as most CIA officer work under diplomatic cover, even if they are revealed, the best you can do is to list them as Persona-Non-Grata and ask them to leave, then the new CIA officer will take his/her place.Asset or Local Asset, on the other hand is fair game, and if they were killed during an espionage mission, their identity and connection will be denied and their death will be the same as any local incident. Say he was killed by the police or government force of a country, then he will die as a criminal, not a CIA Asset.Over the year there are 117 known CIA employee killed in the line of duty, with 84 name on the book entries, the rest are died in unknown circumstance and their Identity was unknown and so is their status. Most of these 117 names are either Security Contractor or SAD personnel.