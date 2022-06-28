Where did we lost it?

I have been never actively involved in watching news but have tried to be a person loyal to the state in every capacity. But since the regime change and sazish nahi mudaakhlat happened I spent a few restless nights thinking what tomorrow holds and then we all know how it unfolded in front of us. Any person who had an iota of understanding of good and evil had their blood boiled. But where did we lost our identity? We're still busy looking after our own self and not the state? I am also judging myself and realize that this system which indeed is corrupt to the core has killed the nation. There is no nation but individuals looking after their own family.



Do we blame that common man for not giving a shit about what is happening because he know he can do no sheet and it's better to stay focused until the shit hits the fan?



Where did we lost the cause of our existence? What's stopping us from coming out?



Just want to explore and hear from you peeps what is stopping you and why?



I know there's a lot of people abroad hence would love to hear from people residing here.