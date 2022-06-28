What's new

Where did we lost it?

SEOminati

SEOminati

Mar 31, 2020
I have been never actively involved in watching news but have tried to be a person loyal to the state in every capacity. But since the regime change and sazish nahi mudaakhlat happened I spent a few restless nights thinking what tomorrow holds and then we all know how it unfolded in front of us. Any person who had an iota of understanding of good and evil had their blood boiled. But where did we lost our identity? We're still busy looking after our own self and not the state? I am also judging myself and realize that this system which indeed is corrupt to the core has killed the nation. There is no nation but individuals looking after their own family.

Do we blame that common man for not giving a shit about what is happening because he know he can do no sheet and it's better to stay focused until the shit hits the fan?

Where did we lost the cause of our existence? What's stopping us from coming out?

Just want to explore and hear from you peeps what is stopping you and why?

I know there's a lot of people abroad hence would love to hear from people residing here.
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

May 10, 2021
SEOminati said:
I have been never actively involved in watching news but have tried to be a person loyal to the state in every capacity. But since the regime change and sazish nahi mudaakhlat happened I spent a few restless nights thinking what tomorrow holds and then we all know how it unfolded in front of us. Any person who had an iota of understanding of good and evil had their blood boiled. But where did we lost our identity? We're still busy looking after our own self and not the state? I am also judging myself and realize that this system which indeed is corrupt to the core has killed the nation. There is no nation but individuals looking after their own family.

Do we blame that common man for not giving a shit about what is happening because he know he can do no sheet and it's better to stay focused until the shit hits the fan?

Where did we lost the cause of our existence? What's stopping us from coming out?

Just want to explore and hear from you peeps what is stopping you and why?

I know there's a lot of people abroad hence would love to hear from people residing here.
Logon ko apni roti ki fikar hai bs

Even with this inflation people are just trying to cover their expenses somehow instead of raising their voice against the injustice happening in country
 
SEOminati

SEOminati

Mar 31, 2020
Acetic Acid said:
Logon ko apni roti ki fikar hai bs

Even with this inflation people are just trying to cover their expenses somehow instead of raising their voice against the injustice happening in country
Agree hence my question, why are we like this? And, please don't say k sab ko Haram mou Laga hua hai and only those doing corrupt can survive. I am saying this because that is what the usual assessment is when we discuss the above.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
The situation is extremely distressing to the point any sane person would question the essence of it all. 99 percent of the populace only deal with the question of mere survival yet survival is becoming a luxury. The extreme provocative frustration that gets reflected by politically charged people is not helping the wits of a common man.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
Imran Khan said:
drink cold water eat mangoes and sit relax . nothing gonna happen here this country is lost case singe ages now .
There is little electricity to cool the water, heck there is an ample water shortage and mangoes are too expensive. This callous behaviour is a hallmark of your drunken kind
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
SEOminati said:
I have been never actively involved in watching news but have tried to be a person loyal to the state in every capacity. But since the regime change and sazish nahi mudaakhlat happened I spent a few restless nights thinking what tomorrow holds and then we all know how it unfolded in front of us. Any person who had an iota of understanding of good and evil had their blood boiled. But where did we lost our identity? We're still busy looking after our own self and not the state? I am also judging myself and realize that this system which indeed is corrupt to the core has killed the nation. There is no nation but individuals looking after their own family.

Do we blame that common man for not giving a shit about what is happening because he know he can do no sheet and it's better to stay focused until the shit hits the fan?

Where did we lost the cause of our existence? What's stopping us from coming out?

Just want to explore and hear from you peeps what is stopping you and why?

I know there's a lot of people abroad hence would love to hear from people residing here.
Since day 1.

Common man has never had a stake in Pakistan. We've never had a say. The day Liaqat Ali Khan was assassinated was the day our role in Pakistan died.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Dec 14, 2008
SEOminati said:
I have been never actively involved in watching news but have tried to be a person loyal to the state in every capacity. But since the regime change and sazish nahi mudaakhlat happened I spent a few restless nights thinking what tomorrow holds and then we all know how it unfolded in front of us. Any person who had an iota of understanding of good and evil had their blood boiled. But where did we lost our identity? We're still busy looking after our own self and not the state? I am also judging myself and realize that this system which indeed is corrupt to the core has killed the nation. There is no nation but individuals looking after their own family.

Do we blame that common man for not giving a shit about what is happening because he know he can do no sheet and it's better to stay focused until the shit hits the fan?

Where did we lost the cause of our existence? What's stopping us from coming out?

Just want to explore and hear from you peeps what is stopping you and why?

I know there's a lot of people abroad hence would love to hear from people residing here.
Question you need to ask 9s "how much is being passed over to the corrupts by foreigners to keep Pakistan and Pakistanis poor?". Even Bangladesh has gone past Pakistan economically.
 
SEOminati

SEOminati

Mar 31, 2020
khansaheeb said:
Question you need to ask 9s "how much is being passed over to the corrupts by foreigners to keep Pakistan and Pakistanis poor?". Even Bangladesh has gone past Pakistan economically.
Buddy, what is stopping us is what I am eager to hear. Let's pour our hearts out instead of giving statements.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

May 27, 2015
SEOminati said:
I have been never actively involved in watching news but have tried to be a person loyal to the state in every capacity. But since the regime change and sazish nahi mudaakhlat happened I spent a few restless nights thinking what tomorrow holds and then we all know how it unfolded in front of us. Any person who had an iota of understanding of good and evil had their blood boiled. But where did we lost our identity? We're still busy looking after our own self and not the state? I am also judging myself and realize that this system which indeed is corrupt to the core has killed the nation. There is no nation but individuals looking after their own family.

Do we blame that common man for not giving a shit about what is happening because he know he can do no sheet and it's better to stay focused until the shit hits the fan?

Where did we lost the cause of our existence? What's stopping us from coming out?

Just want to explore and hear from you peeps what is stopping you and why?

I know there's a lot of people abroad hence would love to hear from people residing here.
Theives don't steal from your home because your house might have doors and you probably might be having guns as well.
Same goes to thieves of the nation. They do the stealing because people don't act on each of their acts. The day people start to kill and burn politicians upon an increase in oil prices, you will see no more increase....
Till then, qeematain bhi berhti rahaingi, haramipan bhi Jari rahyga, or izzatain bhi lutti rahaingi...
 
SEOminati

SEOminati

Mar 31, 2020
El Sidd said:
The situation is extremely distressing to the point any sane person would question the essence of it all. 99 percent of the populace only deal with the question of mere survival yet survival is becoming a luxury. The extreme provocative frustration that gets reflected by politically charged people is not helping the wits of a common man.
Which translates to trust deficit a common man has from the beginning in the system? Who were we when we migrated/fought for the freedom?

fitpOsitive said:
Theives don't steal from your home because your house might have doors and you probably might be having guns as well.
Same goes to thieves of the nation. They do the stealing because people don't act on each of their acts. The day people start to kill and burn politicians upon an increase in oil prices, you will see no more increase....
Till then, qeematain bhi berhti rahaingi, haramipan bhi Jari rahyga, or izzatain bhi lutti rahaingi...
Kab ayega wo waqt? Ya kabhi nahi?
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Dec 14, 2008
El Sidd said:
There is little electricity to cool the water, heck there is an ample water shortage and mangoes are too expensive. This callous behaviour is a hallmark of your drunken kind
Well then the Pakistani people should grow Mango trees in their gardens and export them to the US/UK. :)
If electricty is expensive then get solar panels or wind turbine.. If you can't afford it then then set up small scale communal solar farms. Think solutions my freinds, whining gets you no where.
 
SEOminati

SEOminati

Mar 31, 2020
313ghazi said:
Since day 1.

Common man has never had a stake in Pakistan. We've never had a say. The day Liaqat Ali Khan was assassinated was the day our role in Pakistan died.
Aisa kyun? Pakistan humne banaya tha ya ik idaaray ne? Ya kisi politician ne? Agar aisa hai to hum main or partition k waqt Jo log India ruk gaye un Mai kia fark baaki Raha? They remained idle too as we are today....
 

