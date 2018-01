Trusting some backward monarchies has led you guys to make fun of a phrase that was used by our beloved prophet (pbuh).



No offense friend, it's a Pakistani forum, i didn't want to leave comment on this but it really bothers me when folks abuse the words/phrases used by the great prophet. Only an idiot would believe that satanic family of Ale-Saud has something to do with our prophet or his defined Ummah/Ummat. What kind of Ummah trains terrorists to kill/murder citizens of other Islamic countries? How many dead was left in Pakistan and other Arabic/Muslim countries resulted from trusting a backward tribal monarchy?



Money/dollar/monarchy cannot define Ummat. Pakistani folks have Allah's help if they stand to the bully, screw backward monarchies man!

