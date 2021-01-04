What's new

Where did China's Muslims disappear?

Joe Hattabs is a very well known Blogger who has over 10 million viewers

he has been banned from China for this video

 
and also Hong Kong and the Christians have seen their Churches demolished

China is now showing its true colours
China is not alone in this behaviour. France has laws very similar to China. US bombed many muslim countries back to stone age. Whoever has power in this world exercises it in its own way. Very few countries left who actually promote diversity. UK Australia Germany Canada still promote diversity in their culture otherwise most of euorpeon countries are very intolerant of muslims.
 
China is not alone in this behaviour. France has laws very similar to China. US bombed many muslim countries back to stone age. Whoever has power in this world exercises it in its own way. Very few countries left who actually promote diversity. UK Australia Germany Canada still promote diversity in their culture otherwise most of euorpeon countries are very intolerant of muslims.
yes France is bad I hate French

but nothing compares to China and Russia

they are eternal enemy of muslims and islam

just read about Russia and Ottoman Empire for 500 years they fought
 
China is not alone in this behaviour. France has laws very similar to China. US bombed many muslim countries back to stone age. Whoever has power in this world exercises it in its own way. Very few countries left who actually promote diversity. UK Australia Germany Canada still promote diversity in their culture otherwise most of euorpeon countries are very intolerant of muslims.
same like mohmmad bin qasim came to concur hind because a letter from one prisoner women while he have 250 slave womens those days :lol:
 
Yes, the Chinese members love to post videos of Han Chinese walking past Uighur women and children saying everything is fine.

The men apparently are all off playing cricket or something...
 
People need to be reminded that China is controlled by communists, who are not only atheists but hostile to religions of all stripes.
 
This blogger's video was put up a couple of years ago, and a few time after. You can search the threads. Thread locked.
 
