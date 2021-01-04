Where did China's Muslims disappear?

Same thing that happend to bhuddists in Tibet. Wipped out for being undesireables in China.Joe Hattabs is a very well known Blogger who has over 10 million viewers
he has been banned from China for this video
and also Hong Kong and the Christians have seen their Churches demolishedSame thing that happend to bhuddists in Tibet. Wipped out for being undesireables in China.
China is not alone in this behaviour. France has laws very similar to China. US bombed many muslim countries back to stone age. Whoever has power in this world exercises it in its own way. Very few countries left who actually promote diversity. UK Australia Germany Canada still promote diversity in their culture otherwise most of euorpeon countries are very intolerant of muslims.and also Hong Kong and the Christians have seen their Churches demolished
China is now showing its true colours
yes France is bad I hate FrenchChina is not alone in this behaviour. France has laws very similar to China. US bombed many muslim countries back to stone age. Whoever has power in this world exercises it in its own way. Very few countries left who actually promote diversity. UK Australia Germany Canada still promote diversity in their culture otherwise most of euorpeon countries are very intolerant of muslims.
same like mohmmad bin qasim came to concur hind because a letter from one prisoner women while he have 250 slave womens those daysChina is not alone in this behaviour. France has laws very similar to China. US bombed many muslim countries back to stone age. Whoever has power in this world exercises it in its own way. Very few countries left who actually promote diversity. UK Australia Germany Canada still promote diversity in their culture otherwise most of euorpeon countries are very intolerant of muslims.