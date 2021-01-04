Where did China's Muslims disappear?

aziqbal said: and also Hong Kong and the Christians have seen their Churches demolished



China is now showing its true colours Click to expand...

China is not alone in this behaviour. France has laws very similar to China. US bombed many muslim countries back to stone age. Whoever has power in this world exercises it in its own way. Very few countries left who actually promote diversity. UK Australia Germany Canada still promote diversity in their culture otherwise most of euorpeon countries are very intolerant of muslims.