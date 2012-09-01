“Where are you, mother?”: Srinagar woman shot dead in front of son



“They did not give any warning or say anything to us. I voluntarily turned the vehicle around,” said her son. “They opened fire at us, the bullets hit her.” He broke down as he said that his mother had “died on the spot”.

At the time of filing this report, the Sofi family and mourners still awaited Ms. Kounsar’s dead body to be returned by the police.

