My observations are as follows:



1- Pakistanis are mostly "Dumb Arses" who are fooled over and over again by these crooked politicians and journalists. If you are bitten over and over again from the same hole, then you are justifiably called "Dumb Arses", period.



2- Pakistani journalists are not really journalists. They are same hoarders like their countrymen, devoid of any sense, devoid of any sense of nationalism. They are running after money and fame. A quick money I add, like every other Pakistani who wants to become a trillionaire overnight, learning from its politicians. Some of them have become trillionaire, but we still don't know how!!



3- Pakistani CJ is a joker, he is following in the footstep of "one-eyed" monster before him. After a legacy and cheap publicity. Nothing he has done proven to be either conclusive or beneficial to the nation. What is the point of such upheaval if you cannot convict one single person of their crime, when nobody implement your decisions!!



4- Pakistan would never change, it has passed the point of no return.



5- Only way is down for Pakistan. If someone like Imran is making fun of in a country, then that country has lot to correct, otherwise extinction is the only outcome, period.