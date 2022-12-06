Where are we heading? Ideas for survival

Salam Pakistanio

The thread is about fairly evaluating the situation and taking steps to not get into something that becomes a nightmare.



Mulk ki kisi ko fikar nahi to hum apne ane wale kuch dino ki tayyari karlen?



I won't specifically want to talk the economy too much but need of the hour for family men who are worried about the situation so we can plan accordingly.



I ain't a millionaire or a business tycoon but someone who has been generating a decent amount of income. While on the other hand there are quite a huge population which is suffering.



So I am looking for two ideas:



1) I have got a few dollars, I have been saving as backup and burning (utilizing) currency in PKR. Is this the right time to convert and invest?



2) How bad can the situation actually get when it comes to feeding your family? Shall we buy utility items for the coming two-three months? If so which ones?



3) To help alleviate poverty I won't say I have done something to brag about but instead I have been training youth become skillful and work towards achieving financial freedom. What else shall we do?



We're all in this together, if you're amongst the 60% of the Pakistan that Anwar Maqsood referred to in his latest speech.