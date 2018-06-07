Where Americans are wrong - Looking through the lenses of Pakistan

Americans have a limited control over Afghan territory and their lack of control doesn't give Pakistan confidence that Americans will be able to sustain and turn the power equation of Afghanistan. When Americans will be defeated, Pakistan will still be here and will have to manage Afghan's chaos - alone.

Let's repeat the obvious; Pakistan will not compromise on its security towards Afghanistan. Pressure or no pressure, money or no money, Pakistan will not give up its power share in Afghanistan for. If it has relationships with Afghan factions, it will keep them. American demands, threats or tweets cannot alter this security paradigm. But there is a possibility in which Pakistan can help Americans fully and we’ll come to that later.If Americans provide support to Pakistan, Pakistan will provide them a chance to win THEIR war THEMSELVES, and if they stop supporting Pakistan, Pakistan will reciprocate and withdraw itssupport - as well.In any case, Americans will have to fight and win THEIR war in Afghanistan THEMSELVES, and this will have to happen with Pakistan STILL keeping its influence in Afghanistan. But why should Pakistan keep its influence still - is because Pakistan will continue to have stakes in Afghanistan regardless of outcome of this war. If Americans lose their war, it must not turn into Afghanistan-Pakistan war after. Weather Americans win or lose, Pakistan will not have a hostile Afghanistan.Now Americans need to understand this for real; Pakistan is not against American victory in Afghanistan - if it happens. If Americans win, that will be an equally acceptable situation for Pakistan – provided the new Afghanistan under America is a non-hostile state. But this doesn’t seem happening, does it? America has a limited control over Afghan territory. Their weak control doesn't give Pakistan confidence that it should side with Americansand give up its influence over the resistance forces.From Pakistan’s perspective, there can be two possible scenarios: Americans may or may not win – but in either case, Pakistan will continue to border with Afghanistan and it has to prepare its fallback strategies for both outcomes. To take Pakistan on their side fully, Americans will have to win 90-95% of war already. Until then, Pakistan at best will offer a passive support - letting American win or lose for themselves. If Americans would win – fine it will deal with them happily but if they lose, Pakistan would want to keep a certain level of control over the future of Afghanistan – no brainier.And in case Americans win, there is a second if after the first. If Americans were winning, Pakistan will only support them if it knows that in future Afghanistan, India wouldn't have a role to play. If USA cannot guarantee (which it never did) an India free Afghanistan, it will continue to see resistance from Pakistan, even when Americans had control over 90-95% of territory. It’s simple again - Pakistan will not let its enemy exist on two sides of its borders.Another mistake Americans are making is that they are fighting this war from the centre of Afghanistan towards the borders of Pakistan. If America wants to get Pakistan on their side earlier, they must fight with Haqqanis and Taliban’s first and clear up areas bordering Pakistan and march towards the centre of Afghanistan. Understand, Pakistan’s security concerns are legitimate – and it cannot help Americans when Haqqanis and Taliban have a controlled territory touching its borders.Pakistan at best can fence the border and deny cross-border activity. It has offered this before and that is the maximum stretch of its doability. It will neither act against Haqqanis nor Taliban itself BUT will not prevent America to act against them either on its own. Non-hostility and neutrality is the maximum cooperation Pakistan can afford to offer, unless Americans change the weights in the equation of war.Pakistan is not American enemy – yet it cannot permit Americans to win and turn Afghanistan into an enemy state – or lose and still turn Afghanistan into an enemy state for Pakistan.For Americans, it’s a matter of victory or loss 12,000 KM away from their homeland but for Pakistan, it’s a matter of survival as Afghanistan will continue to exist regardless of what happens to Americans and their war in Afghanistan.To get Pakistan on their side, Americans will have to address its legitimate concerns. If they won’t, American president may continue to tweet.