Whenever Pakistan is warned of LOC retaliation by Indian politicians or generals or air force chiefs etc, they don't mean it literally. It's a 'hint language' used to communicate with the Pakistani establishment. They are speaking in metaphors / allegories. The Pakistani government, the military, the intelligence, the media etc know it but PDF members don't.



For instance when someone said, "The artillery strikes are good for PR but for impact there should be more Balakots.", they didn't mean surgical strikes or air force plane forays. They actually say, "Back off or we will attack on other fronts." referring to things like activity on Pakistan's Western border or inflicting harmful projects like CPEC... You know wagairah wagairah..



And it gives results. The transformation in Pakistan's behaviour is Swift. Suddenly there is a lull in Pakistani firing at LOC.



So the next time the cartoon looking Indian personalities issue warnings, it's no laughing matter. Far from comic entertainment the warnings are news of Pakistan's loss.



- PRTP GWD

Click to expand...