When will we see the Su-35 fighters in Egypt, and what they can offer to the Egyptian Air Force?

The Sukhoi Su-35 is a heavy air control fighter belonging to the fourth generation 4++, and it is the latest produced by Russia alongside the Su-57, and it is distinguished by its tremendous superiority in the tasks of air supremacy and achieving air superiority over the theater of operations, and it is considered the best fighter in the world in maneuvering thanks to its unique aerodynamic design .Its maximum speed is 2,400 km per hour, its maximum range is 3,600 km, and it reaches 4,500 km using external fuel tanks, and its maximum armament is 8 tons of missiles and bombs. 2018 and all fighters will be received by 2023.Since the beginning of the contract on the Rafale, as well as the Sukhoi-35, the doctrine of the Air Force and the Armed Forces has shifted from multi-role fighters such as the F-16 to possessing fighters with unprecedented offensive capabilities that, thanks to the equipment and armament provided by the Rafale and Su-35 fighters, and this indicates that the Egyptian Air Force wants to expand The concept of an air force capable of doing everything anywhere without any problem.Owning a fighter the size and weight of the Su-35 is literally owning or strengthening an offensive long arm with huge armament and equipment and a radar with a greater range, in addition to its ability to carry certain types of armament that are not available on the MiG.Also, the Su-35 provides the ability to carry out an air invasion of a hostile airspace, because the Su-35 will impose air control over the hostile airspace from very high altitudes, and the Rafale will operate below it with its revolutionary electronic equipment, and behind them come the MiG and F-16, all operating under the guidance of AWACS aircraft that have capabilities Very large air survey and powerful electronic warfare capabilities that can detect and direct the hostile airspace of friendly fighters.That is, the Kalsu-35 fighter is specifically designed to impose a full range of air control over any friendly or hostile airspace and neutralize any air threats that enter this range, as well as to carry out long-range air attacks with a large armed payload, in addition to carrying heavy jamming pods for electronic attack missions on air defense systems .In addition, the fighter is distinguished by its very powerful electronic warfare equipment, the most important of which is its possession of the advanced electronic warfare system KNIRTI L175M Khibiny-M, which is a passive monitoring system installed in the form of two pods on both ends of the wings that share with the main radar of the fighter in the monitoring process, in addition to a set of sensors Distributed on the structure of the fighter to warn of close-range missiles and lasers.It also connects to the thermal / electro-optical detection system to integrate and fuse all the information received from the various sensors to display it on the data screen for the pilot to provide a full perceptual awareness of the surrounding reality, in addition to the ability of electronic jamming and defensive obstruction.Also, the Sukhoi, with its 8 tons payload, gives it the ability to carry a very strong set of armaments, whether air-to-air missiles with ranges of up to 110 km, air-to-surface missiles, anti-radar missiles, or mobile missiles against land and launched targets outside the range of air defenses with ranges of up to 300 km or anti-ship missiles in addition to smart bombs with weights starting from 250 kg up to 1500 kg “bunker-busting versions”.As soon as the snake closes on its hostile target, it will be fired by a battery of missiles with different ranges starting from 20 km up to +110 km, where the fighter can deal with 10 targets simultaneously.According to the contract signed between Egypt and Russia, the delivery of all fighters by Egypt will end by 2023, but during the last period it became clear that the real reason for the delay in receiving the fighters is that the South Korean company Seoul Industry announced that it had stopped supplying Russia with semiconductors, led by gelium arsenide used in The radar industry, which was supplied to the Russian defense companies, led by the company Vastron, which produces the “Irbis-E” radar that works on the Su-35 fighter, and the company officially stated in the statement that it has stopped selling these materials to Russia due to American pressure.It simply means the reason for the delay in receiving the fighters until now is a technical issue and nothing more, and it will be resolved and Egypt will get the fighters.Source: Different sources..