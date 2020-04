Hi,



Welcome to the forum young man---. You have asked a question that many on this forum would be hard pressed to answer----.



This actually is the perfect time for india to attack pakistan---.



The Prime minister of Pakistan is a Coward---the Military general is not of an aggressive mindset and neither the air force chief---.



So---could not be a better time to take out pakistan.



But OTOH---if pakistani prime minister was brave---the army and air chiefs aggressive---this would have been the perfect time to attack kashmir and mumbai---.



Pakistan would have succeeded in destroying indian economy at an extremely crucial time and possibly freeing Kashmir as well as the world is busy with its own problems---.



That is why---you avail any & every opportunity to become militarily and economically stronger regardless of the consequences---.



Yemen crisis will come back over and over to haunt pakistan and pakistanis for their indecision and incompetence for the rest of its existence---.

Click to expand...