What's new

When will the next Indo-Pak standoff happen?

A

Alpha_PK

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 25, 2020
17
0
30
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
This "MissileGate" controversy has raised an important question.

When will the next standoff happen?

And how will it end.

We've had 4 standoffs and 1 war in the last 21 years.

1999

2002/03

2008/09

2016

2019


It's just too frequent.

But the threat was very high this time around coz of Modi's fake bravado.

I'm sure he'll try something similar if something like this happens again.

But what should Pakistan do?

Clearly, the approach to remain defensive has not worked. The opposition are using it against the gov.

Modi's just allowed the indians to pollute Kashmir by allowing them to live there.

Article 370 has been abrogated.

What have the Pak Gov done?

What should be done then?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Orca
If we had Rafales, we’d have shot down 4-5 Pakistani jets after Balakot: IAF ex-chief Dhanoa
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
6K
xyx007
xyx007
R
India’s Balakot Story A facade - BS Dhanoa reiterates debunked Indian Claims
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
4K
That Guy
That Guy
Zarvan
Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft – Time To Get Act Right India
2
Replies
17
Views
2K
Zapper
Zapper
Ali Tariq
LESSONS FROM THE BRINK
Replies
1
Views
300
MM_Haider
MM_Haider
xeuss
The Army in Indian Military Strategy: Rethink Doctrine or Risk Irrelevance
Replies
2
Views
760
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top