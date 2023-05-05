What's new

When will the General Elections Really be Held in Pakistan

When will the General Elections Really be Held in Pakistan

  • August/September 2023 after a political settelment

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • October the 14th 2023 as per the normal schedule

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • April 2024 after Six months of Financial Emergency Declaration

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • October 2024 after six months of Additional Security Emergency Declaration

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Present Set Up to continue indefinetely/Marshall Law

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,102
13
31,723
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
There are a lot of theories circulating in Islamabad and the social media. But there are a few things that are certain.

1) No form of election will be held on May 14th no matter what the SC says.

2)Both the Govt and PTI are playing with each other and a settlement among them seems remote at the moment.

3)Govt needs more time to soothe the enraged public as its current dismal performance will land it in an electoral defeat.

4)PTI wants to wrap it up much before September as it may not find a soft corner in the judiciary later.

5)PTI will still be the largest group if elections are held in October 2023 but may find many obstacles to form a Govt.

The Govt circles believe by September CJP Bandial and President Alvi will retire and they can play with the emergency tools to extend their tenure.

Whatever the case this never-ending GAMES OF THRONE has given no benefit to the public. In Pakistan, anything can happen at any time in the end it may be a third party reaping the FRUITS of power as per their grand strategy!
 
Mav3rick

Mav3rick

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 4, 2008
6,725
10
5,173
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
There are a lot of theories circulating in Islamabad and the social media. But there are a few things that are certain.
1) No form of election will be held on May 14th no matter what the SC says.
2)Both the Govt and PTI are playing with each other and a settlement among them seems remote at the moment.
3)Govt needs more time to soothe the enraged public as its current dismal performance will land it in an electoral defeat.
4)PTI wants to wrap it up much before September as it may not find a soft corner in the judiciary later.
5)PTI will still be the largest group if elections are held in October 2023 but may find many obstacles to form a Govt.

The Govt circles believe by September CJP Bandial and President Alvi will retire and they can play with the emergency tools to extend their tenure.

Whatever the case this never-ending GAMES OF THRONE has given no benefit to the public. In Pakistan, anything can happen at any time in the end it may be a third party reaping the FRUITS of power as per their grand strategy!
Click to expand...
Even though Alvi is slated to retire, as per constitution, he can continue indefinitely until the electorate is complete in the center and all provinces at which time a new President can be elected.

CJP will retire and will be replaced by Issa.........how I am looking forward to his tenue.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,102
13
31,723
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Mav3rick said:
Even though Alvi is slated to retire, as per constitution, he can continue indefinitely until the electorate is complete in the center
Click to expand...
He can be asked to go, there is no provision in the constitution for an indefinite stay unless the federal govt wants him to stay. He cannot sign any document sent by the govt. Maybe with the intervention of Bhai log the Chairman Senate may be installed!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Will take to streets if govt flouts Supreme Court's orders on election: Imran
2
Replies
19
Views
480
maithil
M
HAIDER
SC directs coalition govt, PTI to hold talks and develop consensus on elections by 4pm
Replies
9
Views
322
ghazi52
ghazi52
AZADPAKISTAN2009
People should be prepared to come out in force if elections are not held on 14th May on Schedule
2
Replies
18
Views
542
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt will reject CJP’s verdict ‘influenced by his mother-in-law’: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Replies
14
Views
265
Trailer23
Trailer23
HAIDER
CJP Bandial offers pay cut for judges so ‘vital’ elections can be funded
Replies
9
Views
388
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom