When will the General Elections Really be Held in Pakistan

There are a lot of theories circulating in Islamabad and the social media. But there are a few things that are certain.



1) No form of election will be held on May 14th no matter what the SC says.



2)Both the Govt and PTI are playing with each other and a settlement among them seems remote at the moment.



3)Govt needs more time to soothe the enraged public as its current dismal performance will land it in an electoral defeat.



4)PTI wants to wrap it up much before September as it may not find a soft corner in the judiciary later.



5)PTI will still be the largest group if elections are held in October 2023 but may find many obstacles to form a Govt.



The Govt circles believe by September CJP Bandial and President Alvi will retire and they can play with the emergency tools to extend their tenure.



Whatever the case this never-ending GAMES OF THRONE has given no benefit to the public. In Pakistan, anything can happen at any time in the end it may be a third party reaping the FRUITS of power as per their grand strategy!