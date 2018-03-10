What's new

When was the Trojan War first known to Arabs?

ThunderCat

ThunderCat

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2009
486
0
234
Important note: This is a question about military history. Please be aware of this fact before accusing me of posting a "non-defense topic."

So I read that Homer's Iliad was first translated into Arabic as late as the ninth century AD. This apparently inspired Arabic epics like Sinhdbad.

But prior to this, what knowledge did Arabs have of the supposed ten year siege of the western coast of Eurasia? I've seen some pics from a museum in Syria depicting small statues of the Trojans carrying their dead leader.

Could Arabs have attained info of the war prior to the ninth century as as from Assyrian sources? Could Prophet Muhammad have learned of this great epic war when he visited modern day Syria?

Anything on this topic would be very interesting to me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

TMA
Islam and The West: What Went Wrong and Why
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
Falcon29
Falcon29
Dawood Ibrahim
CONFESSIONS OF AN EX-MOSSAD AGENT
Replies
0
Views
380
Dawood Ibrahim
Dawood Ibrahim
The SC
cyberwarfare: The War Of Zeros And Ones
Replies
0
Views
494
The SC
The SC
Solomon2
Hizbullah Is No Longer A Resistance Organization, But An Occupier And Target For Resistance
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
The Sandman
T
takeiteasy
How the Right-biased media is trying to paint Kerala, a state in India as a communal warzone
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
t_for_talli
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom