When was the Trojan War first known to Arabs?

Important note: This is a question about military history. Please be aware of this fact before accusing me of posting a "non-defense topic."



So I read that Homer's Iliad was first translated into Arabic as late as the ninth century AD. This apparently inspired Arabic epics like Sinhdbad.



But prior to this, what knowledge did Arabs have of the supposed ten year siege of the western coast of Eurasia? I've seen some pics from a museum in Syria depicting small statues of the Trojans carrying their dead leader.



Could Arabs have attained info of the war prior to the ninth century as as from Assyrian sources? Could Prophet Muhammad have learned of this great epic war when he visited modern day Syria?



Anything on this topic would be very interesting to me.