When was the best time to live in 'your city' ?

As someone who grew up in multiple cities N-S-E-W of India, I have often wondered what was the best time to live in them. I currently reside in Bangalore, which almost everyone agrees was best before 2000. It is a titanic mess now. I have lived in Mumbai too, and I feel the best period was the 1960s. The city was not bursting at its seams, there was a hippy vibe to it, liberal in every sense (still pretty much is). Kolkata's golden age was probably pre-Independence, and Delhi probably in Mughal era LOL. I have never found any post independence period of Delhi to be good, though I have a soft corner for 80s as I did my schooling there that time.
What was the best time for cities like Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Multan etc? I was glancing through some pics of old Karachi and Peshawar on this forum and that's what got me thinking. I am someone who is very tied to the city I live in. I explore every nook and corner and learn about its history and live like the locals. What do Pakistanis have to say about their own?
