[When vipers are together] Cope West 21 kicks in

TNI-AU and USAF F-16 jets conduct joint exercise as part of Cope West 2021
On 13 June 2021, six Wild Weasel F-16CM Block 50 Fighting Falcons from the 13th Fighter Squadron flew to Indonesia. Resorting under the 35th Fighter Wing at Misawa Air Base (Japan), the 13th Fighter Squadron, also known as Panther Pack, will participate in Cope West 2021 (CW21) at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base, Pekanbaru, Riau (Indonesia).
Hosted by the Tentara Nasional Indonesia - Angkatan Udara (TNI-AU, Indonesian Air Force) from 14 June until 25 June 2021, CW21 will see approximately 100 US service members participating in the bilateral field training exercise with service members from the TNI-AU.
The exercise will involve six F-16s from USAF's Pacific Air Command and six F-16s from the TNI-AU. Lt Col Jordan Kahn, who recently took over command of the Panther Pack on 21 May 2021, stated that Cope West is a bilateral exercise set up in which both forces could become more familiar with each other.
