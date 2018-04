Sharing a unique relationship since 1955, India and Mongolia have always been each other’s all-weather friend!

“Instead, it conveyed greater support to Indira’s efforts to position Dhaka securely on the global diplomatic stage. An immensely pleased Indira immediately invited Y. Tsedenbal, then Prime Minister (of Mongolia), to visit India. Tsedenbal accepted the invitation forthwith because he had earlier enjoyed her father’s gracious hospitality when Pandit Nehru hosted him in 1959 as the first high-level visitor from Mongolia after India’s independence,” writes KP Nayyar for The Telegraph.

“If they received so many countries in the United Nations then why should Mongolia stay outside it? What had she done wrong? What kind of error did she commit against the (UN) Charter? The people of Mongolia are tranquil, and her peace-loving toilers are firmly striving for progress, and it seems absolutely wrong, from the principle point of view, not to allow her to the great organization,” said Nehru, although such comments would have hurt the Chinese.