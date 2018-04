​

The question arises, why would Pakistan want to bomb or destroy Taj Mahal, which after all is a Muslim monument. !!!

You are in: World: South Asia -------------Saturday, 29 December, 2001, 10:14 GMTSecurity was stepped up following 11 SeptemberThe Taj Mahal, one of India's most famous landmarks, is to be covered with dark cloth as protection against possible bombing raids in the event of war with neighbouring Pakistan, officials say.Local tailors in Agra were reported to be stitching more than 400 metres of khaki, black and green cloth, to be strung across the celebrated monument to love.Officials said they would try to hide the 17th century mausoleum's dome and four minarets and dome from any Pakistani airstrike.The Taj could be a targetLocal tourism officialAn Indian air force base is located in the city."The Taj shines as far as 40 kilometre (24 miles) away, and is visible especially on moonlit nights. It could be a target," tourism official MS Juyal was quoted as saying by Associated Press.Workers also have started building five bunkers to house armed guards around the monument, the agency reported.A source from the Archaeological Survey of India told French news agency AFP that ladders had already been arranged around the monument and special ropes were being brought in."These are precautionary steps being taken to meet the situation in case it arises," the source said.--------------------