Anti China members said if China didn't cover up, the world would avoid this disaster. Is that true?



The symptom at early phase is just like flu. We need a certain number of cases to recognize it as not flu. And don't forget this virus has no symptom carriers and long window time. When the cases were found in a 10 million people city, it means the virus had alread been spreaded. And it is very possible that at the time when no one knew this virus exsits, the virus had alread arrived to other countries(That's why we are not so sure this virus is originated from China).



Attibuting your incompetence to China's slow response to the disease is just a pretext. And I think Chinese government acted slowly for two reasons. 1,Researching the unknown virus needs time. 2,Bureaucracy struture for dealing with highly infectious diseases is not efficient.

