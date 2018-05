In a massive victory for Indian security forces in valley, Hizbul commander Sameer Tiger (who had previously challenged the Indian Army) was gunned down in Pulwama. Republic TV has now accessed a video of terrorist Sameer Tiger, wherein he dared Indian Army and specifically Major Rohit Shukla in a circulated video, which went viral. Right after this dare, a day later, Major Rohit Shukla gunned down the Hizbul top commander.

“Tell Shukla (Major Rohit Shukla) that just because the lion has stopped hunting, dogs think that the whole jungle belongs to them, if Shukla has guts then he should come face to face with us.”

Sameer was in news late last year, when he posted a picture of him holding a NATO-operated M4 gun and it had widely hit the internet, trying to influence the youth. Sources have said that even the new Bollywood film Tiger Zinda Hai is being used by the terror masters to create a myth around Sameer, especially among youngsters. This terror organisation basically had planned to use Sameer as a poster boy so that more youngsters could get inspired and join terror groups. Which would no doubt increase the number in their groups to increase the number of illegal activities. He played a crucial role in recruitment of local youngsters by fooling them into a life of what they thought was full of honour, bravery, fun.