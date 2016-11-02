When Quaid E Azam M. Ali Jinnah Visited My Family Pre Partition!

With great pride, I am sharing this photo here. This story has been told to me by my mother (who lives in Karachi) a few times and finally today here is a picture to relate to that historic event.Basically, my Urdu speaking (and very large) extended family migrated from different parts of India before or around the Partition of 1947. According to my mother, there were Hindu-Muslim tensions to the point of threats to life to my maternal grandfather ("Nana") and other members of the family in India. My Nana and his brothers were very successful businessmen in India and they even gave Rs. 100,000 in cash to Quaid e Azam. But their love for the future country of Pakistan put them in grave danger.Long story short, Quaid e Azam and Moh. Fatima Jinnah, along with other prominent Muslim League were invited to a big lunch event to my Nana's home in Ahmedabad India. You could see my Nana marked in the picture--standing besides at least one of his brothers. This picture, I think, is recovered from a photo album of one of my uncles. Probably taken between 1943-1947? I think there are some other M.L members standing besides the Quaid-- Suhrawardi?Jinnah advised them to migrate to Pakistan asap. Which they did--chartered a plane full of cash and valuables and landed in Karachi shortly before the Partition.PS. Most of my father's family and he himself migrated to Pakistan full of cash, business experience, and valuables. Both sides thrived in the new country of Pakistan and my parents married in 1955.