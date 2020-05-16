/ Register

When Our Brave Lashkars Were Knocking at the Gates of Srinagar and Beyond

Discussion in 'Pakistan Army' started by FOOLS_NIGHTMARE, May 16, 2020

  May 16, 2020 at 7:53 PM
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    We as a nation will always regret missing two golden opportunities to take Kashmir, one in 1947/48 and the other in 1962. Both mainly due to the slow reaction of the top brass than.Today i will not focus on the details of operations conducted by the volunteers who took part in the freedom of Kashmir.
    COMPOSITION OF THE VOLUNTEER FORCES
    The volunteer Lashkars comprised mainly from.
    1)22 Lashkars from similar no of tribes with a strength of 25000-30000 men.
    2)AJK irregular forces led by Sardar Ibrahim with a strength of 6000 men.
    3)Scots from different agencies mainly Kurrum and Gilgit 1500 men.
    4)Retired army personnel and Muslim league guards 2000 men.
    5)State soldiers of Swat,Dir and Chitral 3000 men.
    6) Some volunteers from religious outfits 1000 men.
    (The above numbers are approximately correct)

    VOLUNTEERS IN PICTURES
    a) Tribemen from Waziristan
    [​IMG]

    b) Afridi Volunteers
    [​IMG] upload_2020-5-16_14-54-12.jpeg

    c)Mohmand Tribesmen
    [​IMG]

    d)Miscellaneous Tribemen
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    e)Men from Swat state
    [​IMG]

    f)Volunteer from Kurrum Militia
    [​IMG]


    There are many more images of volunteers.

    VICTORIES OF THE VOLUNTEER LASHKARS
    What these brave men achieve in the initial days of the conflict was unprecedented. In the very first month they had reached the outskirts of Srinagar and had the Dogra forces surrounded.
    [​IMG]

    Within a year they were near Leh, the capital of Ladakh.
    [​IMG]

    The Royal Pakistan army could not join the War initially because of Field Marshall Auchinleck. The Army entered a year later in 1948, by that time it was a bit too late.
    We are all praise for these brave men who endured a lot for Pakistan. They remained away from their homes for months,many embraced martyrdom and many got injured. We Pakistanis will always be grateful for their sacrifices for the motherland. Hazrat Allama Iqbals poetic phrase below truly depicts these brave men.:pakistan::pakistan::pakistan::pakistan:
    upload_2020-5-16_15-33-10.jpeg
     

  May 16, 2020 at 7:56 PM
    Pakistani Fighter

    Pakistani Fighter SENIOR MEMBER

    Such a Shame. We could had captured Leh and Srinagar and than eventually Jammu
     
  May 16, 2020 at 7:57 PM
    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    Allah swt bless these heroes.
     
  May 16, 2020 at 7:57 PM
    PanzerKiel

    PanzerKiel PROFESSIONAL

    There is another map as well, a little later in time, in which Azad troops had reached suburbs of Srinagar as well.
     
  May 16, 2020 at 7:59 PM
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    if they captured airport they have much more share today . but still i thank to them for their great effort
     
  May 16, 2020 at 8:00 PM
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    I was trying to look for it, but could not find it. Will be grateful if you can show it.Thanks
     
  May 16, 2020 at 8:01 PM
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    sir if they captured or destroyed sri nagar airport india was able to hold ground then ?
     
  May 16, 2020 at 8:03 PM
    GHALIB

    GHALIB SENIOR MEMBER

    no need to be disheartened , give another try .
    1998 musharraf was good effort .
     
  May 16, 2020 at 8:03 PM
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    The airport was the key, India sent men in their thousands via the airport alas.:hitwall::hitwall:

    Inshallah we will.
     
  May 16, 2020 at 8:09 PM
    Hakikat ve Hikmet

    Hakikat ve Hikmet ELITE MEMBER

    Jinnah won Pak with his secretary and a typewriter...

    Jinnah won a part of Kashmir with the tribals....

    Only if the present Muslim leadership had had a fraction of his Iman, Ihlas, Jesaret, Akl etc...

    *Where were the Kashmiri folks themselves by the by? Read somewhere they were welcoming the Indian Mushrikin Forces!!! I am pretty sure it’s wrong
     
  May 16, 2020 at 8:12 PM
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    this map was created by them . why should we disheartened ???????? they increase pakistani terrotory some 20% that day .

    [​IMG]
     
  May 16, 2020 at 8:13 PM
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    Sir pray for us that we reach to those levels, and free all our occupied lands.
     
  May 16, 2020 at 8:13 PM
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    they must focus on airport that day but lets say they were not trained army country was just few months old so still 80000sqm is not a bad deal i will say .
     
  May 16, 2020 at 8:16 PM
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    The Muslims of the sub continent never wanted the current SKINNY form of our geography.
     
  May 16, 2020 at 8:16 PM
    Hakikat ve Hikmet

    Hakikat ve Hikmet ELITE MEMBER

    Amin Summe Amin...

    Take heart it has already started!! Afganistan is almost a done deal, and so is Libya!!! It’s a long way to go and too many promises to keep!! But, it’s all by HIS PERMISSION, WILL, PLAN, TIMING etc....
     
