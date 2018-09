Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday said that relations between India and Pakistan should be based on equality.The former prime minister condemned the strategies of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government regarding resumption of talks between two neighbouring countries to maintain peace in the region.In a statement, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abasi said that when Nawaz Sharif was PM, Indian PM Narendra Modi visited Pakistan himself.But PTI government couldn’t maintain the status, he added.It is pertinent to mention that on Thursday, Narendra Modi had accepted PM Imran Khan’s suggestion for a meeting between the two foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.But the Indian government denied the meeting later amid media propaganda and criticism over Modi’s decision.The petitioner said the “anti-state” statement of Mr. Sharif — a three-time Prime Minister — could be used against Pakistan by its enemies.She said a meeting of the National Security Council was held to discuss the ‘misleading’ statement of the disqualified Premier and later, the then Prime Minister Mr. Abbasi met Mr. Sharif and conveyed to him the concerns of the military leadership over his statement.,” the petitioner said.The court adjourned the hearing till October 8.