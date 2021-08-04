What's new

When Men Cant Fight Afghans Rely on These Images

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,802
17
18,118
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
As the Taliban have started to apply pressure on the main cities, seems like ANA is running short of male recruits to defend the lines. Frequently images of ladies armed with guns are released to boost the dwindling morale. If ANA as a last resort is relying on ladies with high heels to defend their cause then we all know what the outcome would be.
1628095596028.png

1628095613622.png


Even the Israelis have found sympathy for the Afghans.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1422955415663517703
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
4,464
3
7,947
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
As the Taliban have started to apply pressure on the main cities, seems like ANA is running short of male recruits to defend the lines. Frequently images of ladies armed with guns are released to boost the dwindling morale. If ANA as a last resort is relying on ladies with high heels to defend their cause then we all know what the outcome would be.
View attachment 767395
View attachment 767396

Even the Israelis have found sympathy for the Afghans.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1422955415663517703
Click to expand...
I don't know how this can possibly be considered a morale booster.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
14,959
-3
24,477
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
As the Taliban have started to apply pressure on the main cities, seems like ANA is running short of male recruits to defend the lines. Frequently images of ladies armed with guns are released to boost the dwindling morale. If ANA as a last resort is relying on ladies with high heels to defend their cause then we all know what the outcome would be.
View attachment 767395
View attachment 767396

Even the Israelis have found sympathy for the Afghans.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1422955415663517703
Click to expand...




When the superpowers of the British Empire, the Soviet Union and America are unable to defeat the Taliban, who do you call? Overweight, greasy, middle-aged, highly unfit afghan women who can barely walk or hold firearms........... :disagree:.........this is something like from a very bad UK comedy sitcom from the 1980/90s............:rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl:
 
Last edited:
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
4,628
1
5,364
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
As the Taliban have started to apply pressure on the main cities, seems like ANA is running short of male recruits to defend the lines. Frequently images of ladies armed with guns are released to boost the dwindling morale. If ANA as a last resort is relying on ladies with high heels to defend their cause then we all know what the outcome would be.
View attachment 767395
View attachment 767396

Even the Israelis have found sympathy for the Afghans.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1422955415663517703
Click to expand...
at least they have a sense of humor
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
16,155
-6
18,035
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
As the Taliban have started to apply pressure on the main cities, seems like ANA is running short of male recruits to defend the lines. Frequently images of ladies armed with guns are released to boost the dwindling morale. If ANA as a last resort is relying on ladies with high heels to defend their cause then we all know what the outcome would be.
View attachment 767395
View attachment 767396

Even the Israelis have found sympathy for the Afghans.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1422955415663517703
Click to expand...
Let Israel know....Afghanistan neighbour is Pakistan not a sleeping Arab
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,802
17
18,118
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Trango Towers said:
Let Israel know....Afghanistan neighbour is Pakistan not a sleeping Arab
Click to expand...
Pakistan is a much much bigger country with respect to resources and manpower. Our Peshawar alone has more population than entire Israel. We are rapidly approaching as the fifth most inhabited nation on earth.

Meanwhile more ZANANA regiments springing up in Afghanistan or just photo opportunities!
1628098461337.png

1628098549832.png
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom