What's new

When Kabul falls to Taliban?

Zeeshank9.com

Zeeshank9.com

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 17, 2019
16
0
15
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Will Afghan Taliban take over Kabul and land Afghanistan into another civil war? Gen. Tariq Khan, who commanded Frontier Constabulary (FC) to victory over TTP in 2009 argues in a hugely provocative piece in Global Village Space, "Afghan Gordion Knot" (https://www.globalvillagespace.com/pa...) that Taliban have militarily defeated the United States and now there is nothing that can stop them from overtaking Kabul. He predicts a new proxy war by India inside Pakistan to put pressure over CPEC and Chinese economic interests. But other analysts are not that sure. Pakistan's position can be best understood from the Opinion piece country's PM, Imran Khan recently wrote in Washington Post, "Pakistan is ready to be the partner for peace.." Read here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinio... Moeed Pirzada, Editor Global Village Space, is a prominent TV Anchor and strategic Analyst. He studied International Relations at the School of International and Public Affairs, Columbia University New York and was later a Brittanica Chevening Scholar at London School of Economics & Political Studies (LSE) where he studied law. Earlier he served in Central Superior Services (CSS) in Pakistan. Twitter@MoeedNj Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoeedPirzada
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Nan Yang
Taliban coasting to victory as US flees the scene
Replies
1
Views
256
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
One Month, 700 Trucks: Afghanistan’s U.S. Military Vehicles Fall Into Taliban Hands
2
Replies
22
Views
923
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
H
Taliban Tells Turkey Continued Troop Presence in Afghanistan Is 'Unacceptable'
Replies
11
Views
504
Homajon
H
Zarvan
Even the Taliban are surprised at how fast they're advancing in Afghanistan
Replies
13
Views
699
Titanium100
Titanium100
Patriot786b2
Taliban Overrun Afghan Base, Capture Troops as US, NATO Forces Exit
Replies
2
Views
522
Solidify
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom