When Kabul falls to Taliban?

Will Afghan Taliban take over Kabul and land Afghanistan into another civil war? Gen. Tariq Khan, who commanded Frontier Constabulary (FC) to victory over TTP in 2009 argues in a hugely provocative piece in Global Village Space, "Afghan Gordion Knot" (https://www.globalvillagespace.com/pa...) that Taliban have militarily defeated the United States and now there is nothing that can stop them from overtaking Kabul. He predicts a new proxy war by India inside Pakistan to put pressure over CPEC and Chinese economic interests. But other analysts are not that sure. Pakistan's position can be best understood from the Opinion piece country's PM, Imran Khan recently wrote in Washington Post, "Pakistan is ready to be the partner for peace.." Read here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinio... Moeed Pirzada, Editor Global Village Space, is a prominent TV Anchor and strategic Analyst. He studied International Relations at the School of International and Public Affairs, Columbia University New York and was later a Brittanica Chevening Scholar at London School of Economics & Political Studies (LSE) where he studied law. Earlier he served in Central Superior Services (CSS) in Pakistan. Twitter@MoeedNj Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoeedPirzada