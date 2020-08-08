/ Register

When it comes to the Internet, Trump prefers the Chinese model

    Shares of Tencent plunge more than 4% after Trump's executive order on TikTok and WeChat - CNBC
    1. Shares of Tencent plunge more than 4% after Trump's executive order on TikTok and WeChat CNBC
    2. Trump issues orders banning TikTok and WeChat from operating in 45 days if they are not sold by Chinese parent companies CNN
    3. Trump administration wants to purge Chinese tech from US networks CNN
    4. When it comes to the Internet, Trump prefers the Chinese model The Washington Post
    5. Blocking TikTok Opens a Can of Worms for Facebook, Google Bloomberg
    6. View Full Coverage on Google News

    might be interesting reading material for Chinese readers on this website..
     
