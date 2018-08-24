When it comes to Serbia Croatia border dispute, I stand with Serbia.

By agreement, Danube river is the border between Serbia and Croatia. Like everything in this universe, everything changes all the time. Danube river changes. Of course, border changes with it. Serbia is right. Border changes. Croatia is wrong. You cannot say the border does not change when the river changes. Google map border is wrong. You cannot draw an invisible line somewhere along a river and say, this is the forever border after the river has change. NO. You cannot do that. Nothing in this universe is perfect. No person can perfectly draw a line, let alone a line along a river. The river is the border. When river changes. So does the border. Likewise, 49th parallel is not the border between Canada and America. 100 million years from now, all of Canada would move south of the 49th parallel or all of America would move north of the 49th parallel. Regardless, border follows geography, not some man made line that does not exist in the world. Welcome to Liberland, the World’s Newest Country (Maybe) https://www.nytimes.com/2015/08/16/magazine/the-making-of-a-president.html