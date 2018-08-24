/ Register

When it comes to Serbia Croatia border dispute, I stand with Serbia.

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by undertakerwwefan, Aug 24, 2018 at 9:40 PM.

  1. Aug 24, 2018 at 9:40 PM #1
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    By agreement, Danube river is the border between Serbia and Croatia. Like everything in this universe, everything changes all the time. Danube river changes. Of course, border changes with it. Serbia is right. Border changes. Croatia is wrong. You cannot say the border does not change when the river changes. Google map border is wrong. You cannot draw an invisible line somewhere along a river and say, this is the forever border after the river has change. NO. You cannot do that. Nothing in this universe is perfect. No person can perfectly draw a line, let alone a line along a river. The river is the border. When river changes. So does the border.

    Likewise, 49th parallel is not the border between Canada and America. 100 million years from now, all of Canada would move south of the 49th parallel or all of America would move north of the 49th parallel. Regardless, border follows geography, not some man made line that does not exist in the world.



    Welcome to Liberland, the World’s Newest Country (Maybe)

    https://www.nytimes.com/2015/08/16/magazine/the-making-of-a-president.html

     
  2. Aug 24, 2018 at 9:42 PM #2
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Serbs are genocidal maniacs
     
  3. Aug 24, 2018 at 9:45 PM #3
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Against Muslims, absolutely they are.
     
  4. Aug 24, 2018 at 9:46 PM #4
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Not really just Muslims but all non serbs.
    Primitive people these. Very tribal.

    Beautiful women though
     
  5. Aug 24, 2018 at 9:47 PM #5
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Not really. Western propaganda. Serbia friendly to Russia. Refuses to join NATO.
     
  6. Aug 24, 2018 at 9:48 PM #6
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    They will if the price is right
     
  7. Aug 24, 2018 at 9:48 PM #7
    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan SENIOR MEMBER

    Nope. In WW2 Croats slaughtered millions of Russians and Serbs. Serbia and Russia will never join NATO now that Croatia is a member of NATO.
     
  8. Aug 24, 2018 at 9:50 PM #8
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    It makes strategic Sense for croatia to milk the EU just like Serbs milk the russians
     
  9. Aug 24, 2018 at 10:06 PM #9
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Croatians are fun people..though I had fun in both countries...
     
  10. Aug 25, 2018 at 12:18 AM #10
    Ghareeb_Da_Baal

    Ghareeb_Da_Baal SENIOR MEMBER

    hooker dont count.
     
  11. Aug 25, 2018 at 12:20 AM #11
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    They were all from respectable families...why would you say so?
     
  12. Aug 25, 2018 at 12:27 AM #12
    Riddick

    Riddick FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    when will this guy be banned ? he is posting so much crap
     
