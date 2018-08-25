When it comes to Russia Japan territorial dispute, I side with Russia.

Japan has no right to claim Kuril islands. Sure, maybe USSR did promise to give Kurils to Japan. But USSR no longer exists and will never exist again. Russia never promised to give Kurils to Japan. There are thousands and thousands of Russia citizens now living on Kurils and it is politically impossible for the Russia government to deport these people. If Japan even dares to try take them by force we can have Falklands War 2 on our hands or even worse if Russia nukes Tokyo in retaliation and slaughters millions of Japanese civilians. So if I were Japanese government I drop the claim on the Kuril islands.