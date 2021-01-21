When It Comes to China, Biden is Trump 2.0

Beast said:



So how is that a sign of trump 2.0?



Maybe the article is try to delude itself like the OP who post it. Isn't the biden the one who cancel secretary tracy trip to Taiwan?So how is that a sign of trump 2.0?Maybe the article is try to delude itself like the OP who post it. Click to expand...

In my opinion I do not think Pompeo would listen to Biden. Pompeo is a hard core neo con. He has his own neo con agenda. He will never listen to Biden who is not even in power yet.And certainly the reason cancelling the trip was due to transition to the new administration just made me laugh !I think the only person that can stop Pompeo is the Defense Secretary. Pompeo job is only about policy making and promoting "Good Relationship" with other countries. But it is the Defense Secretary job to defense US interest. Every time Pompeo provoke China, it is the Defense Secretary that will have to respond.Trump no longer care what Pompeo do anymore as he has his own much bigger problems.So I believe Pompeo and the Defense Secretary were arguing for the 4hrs Tracy was flying in circle.