When It Comes to China, Biden is Trump 2.0

striver44

striver44

BANNED
Jul 25, 2016
It’s a mistake, says the Anglo-French legal scholar Philippe Sands, to “fetishize the names we give to acts of horror.”

A leading authority on genocide, Sands laments that the focus on that particularly fraught term draws attention away from other acts of mass atrocity. And that whether you call it “genocide” or “crimes against humanity” or something else, in his view China’s treatment of its Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang is more simply referred to as “wrong and criminal.”

Yet names matter a great deal in international diplomacy. The fact that the Trump administration officially deployed the term “genocide” against China on its way out the door this week—and that the Biden administration has endorsed it on the way in—has potentially far-reaching consequences. For one, it signifies that while the people in charge of foreign policy and security in Washington are changing, China policy is not.

A high-security facility on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region.
Photographer: Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images


Donald Trump’s hard line on China is here to stay, possibly applied with more finesse by the experienced Biden team, and certainly executed in concert with U.S. friends and allies where possible.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying had nothing but scorn for the written statement on genocide by Mike Pompeo, now-former U.S. Secretary of State, as “a piece of waste paper,” and she called Pompeo a “doomsday clown.”

China has repeatedly denied that genocide is taking place in Xinjiang, accusing Western nations of hypocrisy for disregarding their own ethnic policies, such as the U.S.’s treatment of Blacks and Native Americans.


Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying holds briefing

Hua Chunying
Photographer: Artyom Ivanov
For the record, genocide isn’t only a term for mass murder. The 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (adopted by the United Nations after the Nuremberg trials) covers acts committed with “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.” The definition also includes preventing births within the group—an allegation that’s been made against China in Xinjiang, one the Chinese government referred to with a Trump term: “fake news.”

Nevertheless, the label may very well stick. Pompeo’s nominated successor, Antony Blinken, told senators at his confirmation hearing that he also sees genocide in China’s vast western region. Businesses that hoped for a reprieve from U.S.-China tensions must now recalculate. Walmart, Amazon, Apple and other companies are already under pressure to purge their supply chains of inputs from Xinjiang in response to sanctions imposed by Trump. Scores of Chinese businesses and officials responsible for the repression of Uighurs have been targeted. They’ll now likely face added scrutiny.

It would be reasonable to expect a new round of calls by advocacy groups to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, too. On top of these pressures, look for rights organizations to question the ethics of any kind of business engagement with China.

Evidently, the Biden administration isn’t at all concerned that Pompeo and other China hawks under Trump spent their final weeks hurling thunderbolts. Another shot that struck home: abandoning all restrictions on contacts between U.S. officials and their Taiwan counterparts, a move that predictably enraged Beijing. The Biden camp then doubled down, inviting the island’s de facto ambassador to attend the inauguration for the first time with an official invitation.

Taiwan Holds Military Exercise

Two of Taiwan's CM-11 Brave Tiger main battle tanks during a military exercise in Hukou on Jan. 19. China's state-run media called for retaliation after the Trump administration removed decades-old restrictions on interactions with Taiwan officials.
Photographer: I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg
While Biden is shredding as much of Trump’s legacy as possible on the environment, health care, immigration and much else, his administration is signaling that it intends to build on Trump’s approach to China.

Janet Yellen, the new Treasury Secretary, assailed China at her nomination hearing for “horrendous human rights abuses.” She also called out Beijing for “dumping products, erecting trade barriers and giving illegal subsidies to corporations.” That doesn’t suggest the Biden administration is eager to drop Trump’s trade tariffs any time soon.

On the security front, Biden’s announcement that Christopher Wray, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will stay on leaves in place an official who calls China “the greatest long-term threat” to America’s future. And he’s committed to rooting out alleged Chinese spies supposedly hiding as professors, scientists and students in U.S. colleges and laboratories.

Pompeo, U.S. Diplomats Scrap Travel, Including Taiwan Visit

Mike Pompeo
Photographer: Andrew Harnik/AFP
In the case of Uighurs, says James Millward, a Georgetown University historian and Xinjiang specialist, genocide “may be a hard standard to prove even if a court can be found to take up the case.”

As to Pompeo’s motivation for accusing China of such a crime, Millward sees “hypocrisy and disingenuous, self-aggrandizing nonsense,” noting that Pompeo “opposes international legal institutions and twice actually threatened the International Criminal Court for doing its job looking into crimes in Afghanistan and Palestine.”

ozranger

Jul 3, 2012
Look at the following video and think about the so called Xinjiang genocide made up by the brainwashing western media.
Walking in Xinjiang (no video cuts) | 1-SHOT vlog | I went to Xinjiang p6

BTW can anybody tell if there are any fundamental differences between the famous Silverwater Prison in Sydney and the referenced Chinese "high-security facility" in the article published by Bloomberg New Economy?

Silverwater Prison in Sydney, Australia


Allegedly a Chinese prison described as "A high-security facility on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. " by photographer Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images


Greg Baker was able to get this close to that facility and wasn't captured by the highly efficient commies. How lucky he was.
 
Menthol

Menthol

Aug 2, 2017
I think it's wrong to think of Biden as the good guy.

Just remember the days when he was the vice president of Obama.

The war in the Middle East, Syria, Libya, ISIS, and the Arab Springs.


It was Trump who ended everything... and perhaps that is why he was removed.

Trump is ugly, but that is USA.

And Biden is even worse.


I just want to say be careful.

The conflict of the world is almost near the climax.
 
Feng Leng

Feng Leng

Aug 3, 2017
The only card US can really play against China is the military card.

Trump was willing to play it until he was advised that he couldn't win a conflict.

Biden is not as reckless with American lives. He won't even think about the military card.

China will flex its military muscles and the US will look weak and lose its allies.

Xi Jinping defeated Trump in the end. He will curb stomp the much weaker Biden.
 
Beast

Feb 5, 2011
Isn't the biden the one who cancel secretary tracy trip to Taiwan?

So how is that a sign of trump 2.0?

Maybe the article is try to delude itself like the OP who post it. :enjoy:
 
Globenim

Aug 19, 2011
So in other words Indian and American trolls will have to spend another 4 years spamming shallow and repetitive American propaganda lies to cope with the fact that China keeps doing too well for their taste?
 
fallstuff

fallstuff

Nov 20, 2009
ozranger said:
Look at the following video and think about the so called Xinjiang genocide made up by the brainwashing western media.
Walking in Xinjiang (no video cuts) | 1-SHOT vlog | I went to Xinjiang p6

BTW can anybody tell if there are any fundamental differences between the famous Silverwater Prison in Sydney and the referenced Chinese "high-security facility" in the article published by Bloomberg New Economy?

Silverwater Prison in Sydney, Australia


Allegedly a Chinese prison described as "A high-security facility on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. " by photographer Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images


Greg Baker was able to get this close to that facility and wasn't captured by the highly efficient commies. How lucky he was.
There you have it in the YouTube Video you posted at 3:20 . He says about Chinese police , " They don't really check my bag, they look at my face ,cause I look like Han Chinese , I am not not going to terrorize anyone or cause an attack"
The reality is an Uyghur gets stopped few times a day in their own land.. This is not a fun fact when you are an Uyghur.
 
Feng Leng

Feng Leng

Aug 3, 2017
Beast said:
Isn't the biden the one who cancel secretary tracy trip to Taiwan?

So how is that a sign of trump 2.0?
PLA was getting ready to make an overflight across the island so Biden told Pompeo to knock it off.

Biden wants to contain China but he isn't willing to sacrifice many American lives for it. So the question is: how does he intend to do that? Western liberals think their social justice warrior LGBT agenda is enough to persuade the whole world to get on their side. Xi Jinping is going to prove the Western liberals very mistaken.
 
Beast

Feb 5, 2011
Feng Leng said:
PLA was getting ready to make an overflight across the island so Biden told Pompeo to knock it off.

Biden wants to contain China but he isn't willing to sacrifice many American lives for it. So the question is: how does he intend to do that? Western liberals think their social justice warrior LGBT agenda is enough to persuade the whole world to get on their side. Xi Jinping is going to prove the Western liberals very mistaken.
We do know biden is no angel to China but he will not act so blalantly like Trump policy which will lead to war which US wants to avoid it.
 
Nan Yang

Nan Yang

May 1, 2010
Beast said:
Isn't the biden the one who cancel secretary tracy trip to Taiwan?

So how is that a sign of trump 2.0?

Maybe the article is try to delude itself like the OP who post it. :enjoy:
In my opinion I do not think Pompeo would listen to Biden. Pompeo is a hard core neo con. He has his own neo con agenda. He will never listen to Biden who is not even in power yet.

And certainly the reason cancelling the trip was due to transition to the new administration just made me laugh !

I think the only person that can stop Pompeo is the Defense Secretary. Pompeo job is only about policy making and promoting "Good Relationship" with other countries. But it is the Defense Secretary job to defense US interest. Every time Pompeo provoke China, it is the Defense Secretary that will have to respond.

Trump no longer care what Pompeo do anymore as he has his own much bigger problems.

So I believe Pompeo and the Defense Secretary were arguing for the 4hrs Tracy was flying in circle. :rofl:
 
Feng Leng

Feng Leng

Aug 3, 2017
Beast said:
We do know biden is no angel to China but he will not act so blalantly like Trump policy which will lead to war which US wants to avoid it.
His China containment is all lip service without the blood and guts to back it up. He is more concerned about transsexuals in the military.

www.npr.org

Biden Ends Ban On Trans People Serving Openly In The Military

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Bree Fram, a transgender service member and activist, about President Biden's executive order ending the ban on transgender people serving openly in the military.
www.npr.org www.npr.org
 
