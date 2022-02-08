When it comes to British rule, rich, powerful Indians were complicit every step of the way

The finger that pulled the trigger was Indian... For one the other was an alien as much as the Brits themselves. The social structure that French and Brits obliged exists to this day!

It need not be conquered, they are and shall remain so... it has been ingrained in their existence, a marker in the DNA perhaps...

To be an Indian is to accept your fate... is to accept Karma and suffering as part of dharma. For these chains are not on hands or feet, they shackle minds!!!

Brits gave land, just like their predecessors Moguls in winning allies. Hindu rulers had all but one aim... maintain their possessions, lifestyles and patronage or dominion over the minds... that persisted through generations. Afterall, what better parting gift they could offer their posterity.

The architecture of power in ruling the minds... ones without, toil and feed you for the rest of your years. Not too different from capitalism which sucks the blood of it's disciples in hopes of gaining the same wealth as those in their upper strata ... success they call it ... so, aim for it cause some just happened to be born with it...



Either way... it is good that curiosity has opened other gateways to look back and reflect. About time!