When is the Presidential system being imposed in Pakistan ?

AZADPAKISTAN2009
ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
- 35,550
- 68
- Country
-
- Location
-
Will a new Presidential system be imposed in Pakistan ?
After November or do we have to wait till March 2023
Both Nawaz and Maryem have left he game after ensuring all their cases were closed , now living a care free life in London , with the extra 100-200 Million stolen from Pakistan since the April fiasco in Pakistani politics
What will be the first , actions by President of Pakistan Imran Khan after he assume head of state role again as President ?
Islamabad Police ?
Courts system improvements ?
NAB reforms ?
Constitutional corrections
Now it is juts matter of When presidential system is coming to Pakistan not if or but
