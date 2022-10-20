What's new

When is the Presidential system being imposed in Pakistan ?

AZADPAKISTAN2009

Will a new Presidential system be imposed in Pakistan ?
After November or do we have to wait till March 2023

Both Nawaz and Maryem have left he game after ensuring all their cases were closed , now living a care free life in London , with the extra 100-200 Million stolen from Pakistan since the April fiasco in Pakistani politics

What will be the first , actions by President of Pakistan Imran Khan after he assume head of state role again as President ?


Islamabad Police ?
Courts system improvements ?
NAB reforms ?
Constitutional corrections


Now it is juts matter of When presidential system is coming to Pakistan not if or but
 
The problem is not the type of government. The problem is bad leadership and governance. The existing system doesn't allow to produce competent, honest and effective leaders. To some extend till the late 60s and early 70s, the system was producing relatively better (not good) leaders and some what competent bureaucracy. Things starting going down hill at the start of ZAB era and gain acceleration during Zia's regime. I personally don't see any hope in sight. Perhaps we need to hit rock bottom in order to rise but alas every day we hit a new rock bottom.
 

